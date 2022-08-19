Portal puts work and investment opportunties online for Vernon

The purpose is to provide employment seekers with information about the area and benefits

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has launched a new online portal for future employees and investors.

They have launched Work and Invest Greater Vernon, an online portal that will supply job seekers and entrepreneurs important data and information while exploring the North Okanagan for employment and residency.

“The number one issue we hear from our members is difficulty finding staff,” said Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber general manager. “As part of our strategy to help local businesses address this issue, we will be promoting Work and Invest Greater Vernon to attract residents of neighbouring cities and provinces through various media channels.”

On the portal, at vernonchamber.ca, people will be able to find:

• Population and household demographics

• Largest employers

• Career postings

• Types of businesses

• Commercial property listings

• Housing rentals

• Business resources

• Lifestyle, health care, education and culture

“We provide a dynamic business climate, world-class recreational opportunities and a rich culture and we invite business people to learn more about our great community and why this is the place to live, work and invest,” said Proulx. “We believe Work and Invest Greater Vernon will be a valuable resource for existing businesses who are looking to expand and attract new employees, as well as for local governments promoting economic development.”

The portal will be rolled out to local governments, employers, and sectors like education, agriculture, manufacturing and real estate.

“We want [the portal] to be a one-stop source of information so investors have a realistic sense of what opportunities the community provides and the infrastructure that’s in place to help their vision succeed,” said Proulx.

For now, data on the portal only represents Vernon but will expand to Coldstream’s demographics in the future.

