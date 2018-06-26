Postmedia to close more local newspapers, cut staff by 10 per cent

Publications will continue to have digital presence, and continue to print free weekly publications

Postmedia Network Inc. will close six small town newspapers and cease print publication of four more, as well cut about 10 per cent of its workforce across the newspaper chain.

The company said Tuesday is will shut down the Camrose Canadian and Strathmore Standard in Alberta and the Kapuskasing Northern Times, Ingersoll Times, Norwich Gazette and Petrolia Topic in Ontario.

It will also stop printing the Graphic in Manitoba and the Northern News and Pembroke Observer in Ontario.

Those publications will continue to have a digital presence. The publisher will continue to print free weekly publications — the Herald Leader in Portage La Prairie, Kirkland Lake Northern News This Week and the weekly Pembroke News — in those three communities.

The company also announced a staff reduction targeting 10 per cent of salaries across the newspaper chain by the end of the fiscal year in August.

Last November, Torstar Corp. and Postmedia announced they had exchanged a total of 41 publications, mostly in Ontario, and would stop publishing most of them, resulting in 291 job losses.

Unifor president Paul Morse says Canadian newspapers are in rough shape because of declining print advertising while foreign-owned tech companies Google and Facebook are benefiting from Canadian digital advertising.

“We have asked the federal government to help newspapers transition to new and economically sustainable ways to deliver local news but have been met with essentially empty platitudes,” he said.

“Now, another historic Canadian newspaper will die, and proud Pembroke will face the threat of becoming a local news desert.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump tariffs on steel, aluminum a major peril to Canada’s economy, MPs told

Just Posted

Vernon councillor dies suddenly

Bob Spiers dies Monday after having served at a regular council meeting, at age 71

Good Samaritans turn in cash found in Coldstream

RCMP looking for rightful owners to money lost in dog park

City of Vernon supports former hotel site for cultural facility

Greater Vernon Museum, Vernon Public Art Gallery, would be housed at former Coldstream Hotel site

Vernon Winter Carnival staying put in city-owned office

Society granted extension as it searches for new facility following eviction notice slated for fall

Power outage affects Mabel Lake water

System users asked to reduce water use; power outage affecting Westshore, Killiney Beach systems

Okanagan horse fundraiser a success

The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association held its first barn dance fundraiser on Saturday.

Lumby author makes fantasy debut

Awakening Arorus is the first in K.M. Lapointe’s The Clann Destayy Chronicles

Postmedia to close more local newspapers, cut staff by 10 per cent

Publications will continue to have digital presence, and continue to print free weekly publications

Recovery from 2017 B.C. wildfires will ‘take years’

Nearly a year later, the Canadian Red Cross and BC Government reflect on the 2017 wildfires

B.C., Ottawa sign nearly $1-billion housing agreement

10-year deal will help build and repair social and low-income homes

Vernon coffeehouse launches food drive after break-in

Non-perishable food donations accepted for free medium coffee at Bean To Cup

Vernon’s Funtastic ready to rock

Annual Canada Day slo-pitch tournament and music festival kicks off Friday

HIV-prevention drug used by 2,000 B.C. patients since becoming fully-funded

Pre-exposure prophylaxis – also known as PrEP – was made available at no cost on Jan. 1, 2018

Graphic novel set in Shuswap focuses on Japanese internment

Author Michael Kluckner includes his own drawings in Second World War historical tale

Most Read

  • Trump tariffs on steel, aluminum a major peril to Canada’s economy, MPs told

    The House of Commons trade committee will be back at work later today with a special meeting that has one major aim, demonstrating the broad economic pain of the Trump administration’s crushing steel and aluminum tariffs.

  • Postmedia to close more local newspapers, cut staff by 10 per cent

    Publications will continue to have digital presence, and continue to print free weekly publications