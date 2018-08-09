Predator Ridge hosts second job fair this season

There are still many positions that need to be filled.

Predator Ridge broke tradition Thursday when they hosted their second job fair of the 2018 season.

Typically, the resort does a fair in March to hire for the high season which starts in April. Predator Ridge staff are optimistic about the people who showed up to the fair and think many will be a good fit.

“This time of year isn’t traditional for us but we thought we’d try something new and see if there was any interest in it,” said HR manager Krista Frasz. “We’ve had probably less quantity of people but we’ve had some really good quality of candidates.”

She said that, although it’s not a typical time of year for a seasonal work job fair, there are still many positions that need to be filled — whether that be inquiring about employment for the 2019 season or to cover for a student returning to school. The season runs until about November.

These fairs allow for a more streamlined process. Thursday, about twenty candidates arrived to look for a job. Frasz said they had about 10 successful candidates who were hired on the spot after meeting and being interviewed by the department head of the best-suited position.

“We build amazing teams and with this second wave of hiring it’s a great opportunity to join us in one of many areas including landscaping, turf care, golf operations, food & beverage, accommodations, and housekeeping,” General Manager Rod Cochrane said in a release.

Many applicants are hired on the spot at the job fairs and whichever positions haven’t found a good match are still available for people to submit online applications.

“Here, we’re always recruiting,” added Frasz.

