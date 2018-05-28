Prestige Hotels celebrates 25 years

Prestige Hotels and Resorts has reached a 25-year milestone.

Having opened its first Prestige-branded hotel in Vernon in 1993, the company has since grown to a collection of 15 properties in 12 locations throughout the Okanagan, Kootenay Rockies, Northern BC and Vancouver Island including: Kelowna, Vernon, Salmon Arm, Golden, Radium, Rossland, Nelson, Cranbrook, Smithers, Prince George, Prince Rupert, and Sooke.

Their corporate office remains based in Kelowna.

Joe Huber Jr., CEO of Prestige Hotels and Resorts, partnered with his father in 1986 when the late Joe Huber Sr. owned and operated a series of motor inns and hotels in the Okanagan. At the time, their first full-service property was called the Park-Lake Motor Inn and is now known as the Prestige Beach House Kelowna.

Huber says the company has exceeded any dreams he and his father originally had, and that their success can be attributed to two main themes: hard work and kindness.

“I was fortunate to work alongside my father for many years and learn the core principles of the hospitality industry from him,” says Huber. “He would be very pleased with where we’ve been able to take this company.

“The fact that we’ve expanded to so many regions of BC while maintaining those two pillars of hard work and kindness would make him very proud.”

To celebrate the company’s 25th anniversary, Prestige is announcing a significant promotional campaign which includes more than $50,000 worth of prizes and incentives, including:

• 25 Prestige vacation prize packages;

• 1 luxury grand prize;

• More than 700 surprise gifts for hotel guests;

• Social media photo contests;

• ‘Share Your Prestige Story’ contest;

• Up to 25 per cent off hotel rates.

They have also initiated a social media influencer campaign by partnering with two individuals who will spend six weeks travelling to all 12 Prestige communities for one ultimate summer road trip.

These “Prestige Adventurers” will spend several days in each location participating in activities ranging from wine tasting and parasailing in the Okanagan, to whale watching and deep-sea fishing in Sooke, to white water rafting and visiting hot springs in the Kootenays, and hiking ancient forests in Northern BC.

They will capture their adventures in photos, videos, and blogs and share them on Prestige’s social media accounts and website, and through use of the #PrestigeAdventurers hashtag.

Amy Nunn, executive director of sales and marketing for Prestige Hotels and Resorts, said this campaign is about rewarding guests for their loyalty over the years and celebrating the amazing communities that Prestige is proud to be a part of.

“We’re really fortunate to have so many guests who consider us their home-away-from-home, and we consider them to be part of our family,” said Nunn. “This campaign and its prizes are really our way of saying thank you. We couldn’t have grown to 15 hotels, in 12 communities, without the support of our guests and we want to give back to them throughout the whole year.”

Prestige’s 25th-anniversary campaign officially kicks off May 24 and will run until the end of 2018.

For more details on the campaign, please visit prestigehotelsandresorts.com/Prestige-25-years and to read the full history of Prestige Hotels and Resorts, visit prestigehotelsandresorts.com/about-us/our-story.



