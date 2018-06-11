Project seeks to change the face of downtown Vernon

More than 70 per cent of The Hub Downtown units sold

Downtown Vernon is changing and The Hub Downtown, Vernon’s brand new apartment condominium residences, seeks to pave the way.

On-site construction activity is well underway, which will change the landscape along 28th Avenue.

John Ross, president of The Hub Downtown, said that the Hub will be perfect for a wide variety of buyers including first-time buyers, young downtown professionals, empty-nesters and move-down buyers.

“Vernon is an under-appreciated gem of the Okanagan having many recreational amenities close by including SilverStar Resort, Okanagan Lake and numerous golf courses and when you add all the amenities that Downtown Vernon has to offer out your front door, The Hub Downtown was perfect,” Ross said of his vision.

“It is also the right time for a project like this. Vernon has not had any new residences in the city for years so there is a void. Also, with current housing stock choices getting old and used, I wanted to introduce the opportunity to offer an affordable housing choice to downtown Vernon with efficient and flexible space without compromising quality.”

Conveniently located adjacent restaurants, cafés, boutique shops, grocery stores with additional support amenities including, banks, drug stores and other convenience stores all within walking distance of the front door, The Hub Downtown is situated at the intersection of 28th Avenue and 34th Street.

The Hub Downtown will be comprised of 57 residences. More than 70 per cent of the suites have been sold to date with occupancies available at the end of this year. There will be a combination of studio, one bedroom, one bedroom and den and two-bedroom suites. The studios are sold out but a good selection of suite sizes and layouts remain. Starting prices are $209,900.

The Hub will feature a selection of suites suitable for every buyer type with special attention to detail with finishes. The suites will be appointed with such finishes as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring and large windows to bring in the Okanagan sunshine.

Each suite will have a large balcony or deck to take advantage of the Okanagan weather and will include a secured underground parking spot and a storage locker.

There will be a choice of two contemporary designer selected colour pallets to choose from. The ground level of the building has a commercial or retail allocation that allows for several potential future uses, which Ross said will be convenient for the residents.

The presentation centre, 3314-30th Avenue, features a kitchen and bathroom vignette to showcase the finishing level of the suites.

For more information, visit www.thehubvernon.com.

