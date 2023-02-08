North Enderby Timber is pleased with a new provincial government program that’s providing access to the provincial timber supply for secondary manufacturers that make value-added products. (File Photo)

North Enderby Timber is pleased with a new provincial government program that’s providing access to the provincial timber supply for secondary manufacturers that make value-added products. (File Photo)

Province helps North Okanagan timber company harvest security

New program supports manufacturers making products such as mass timber, plywood, veneer and flooring

A North Okanagan forestry company is lauding the provincial government for launching a new program that will ensure access to the provincial timber supply for manufacturers that make value-added products.

The BC Timber Sales Value-Added Manufacturing program will be available to small and medium sized secondary manufacturers producing high-value products such as mass timber, plywood, veneer, panelling and flooring.

Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston said in a statement the program will make for a stronger, more resilient forestry industry through value added manufacturing.

North Enderby Timber agrees.

“We are encouraged to see government set policy that will improve fibre flow to the value-added sector. We appreciate the work that has gone into making this improvement, and encourage government to continue securing fibre needs for facilities like ours,” said Warren Carter of North Enderby Timber.

The B.C. government statement notes that value-added wood products are in increasing demand as alternatives to carbon-intensive construction products like cement.

The growing demand has resulted in steady job growth and market expansion, and the plan is for the new program to accelerate further expansion.

BC Timber Sales will initially dedicate 10 per cent of its timber supply to the program for licensees to bid on, with more volume expected in the future.

“As we continue taking strides to get more jobs from our forests, ensuring value-added wood manufacturers have a dedicated fibre supply is crucial to our work to building a clean and inclusive economy that works for everyone,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “This initiative builds on our new BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund, which will invest up to $90 million in companies that create new jobs for people by investing in high-value projects, with a focus on communities dependent on forestry.”

The statement notes that while overall harvest levels in the forestry industry have decreased over the past decade, employment in the value-added sector has grown by about 35 per cent since 2012.

The program will be restricted to facilities that have minimal or no forestry tenure and are accredited as value-added secondary manufacturers.

READ MORE: B.C. government promises to fight possible U.S. softwood lumber duties

READ MORE: B.C. to dedicate some provincial timber supply to value-added industry

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

forestryNorth Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fancy some sweets? Penticton’s home to a new candy shop

Just Posted

North Enderby Timber is pleased with a new provincial government program that’s providing access to the provincial timber supply for secondary manufacturers that make value-added products. (File Photo)
Province helps North Okanagan timber company harvest security

A Vernon mother is sending a warning to other parents after her daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted by a high school boy in January 2023. (Markus Spiske/Unsplash)
Vernon mother warning parents after daughter allegedly sexually assaulted by high school boy

Stuart and Jenna Walker of The Reklaws are excited to bring their hits to Vernon for the Barn Burner concert at Kal Tire Place Friday, Feb. 10. (Reklaws photo)
Reklaws ready to have a blast in Vernon

(Twitter)
Morning Start: Skeuomorphs

Pop-up banner image