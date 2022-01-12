Quebec real estate firm invests in 8 Kelowna retirement resorts

Lakeshore retirement resort is one of eight residences purchased by Quebec-based Cogir Real Estate. (Cogir Real Estate)

A major player on the Quebec real estate scene has made a huge investment in retirement resorts in Kelowna.

Cogir Real Estate is now the co-owner and manager of eight residences for independent seniors, according to a news release from the company on Tuesday (Jan. 11).

Seven of the residences are under the Regency Retirement Resort banner, while the eighth is Lakeshore Place.

“We have acquired these residences from well-known local developers and owners with whom we will be able to experience continued growth in the region. This transaction fits perfectly with Cogir’s growth and geographic diversification strategy,” said Mathieu Duguay, Cogir Real Estate’s Chief Executive Officer.

The eight retirement homes offer a rewarding living environment where active retirees may take advantage of a wide range of leisure endeavors.

Designed for current and future seniors, these retirement homes offer unique common areas, including magnificent wine cellars and woodworking areas, the news release also stated. They also feature swimming pools, movie theatres, exercise rooms and restaurants.

“We are looking forward to meeting the teams currently on-site,” said Frédéric Soucy, president of the Cogir Management Company. “They have done extraordinary work over the years. We are quite eager to bring our skills together and to continue providing the residents with an enjoyable retirement, all the while seeking new ways to make every day better for them and to meet their lifestyle and entertainment needs.”

READ MORE: YMCA of Okanagan offers aging adults activity living program

READ MORE: B.C. seniors urged to get COVID-19 boosters

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Real estateseniors housing