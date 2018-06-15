Red Apple brand sets up in Enderby

A new company is set to take a bite out of Enderby.

Red Apple Stores Inc. is launching a store at 507 Cliff Avenue. The grand opening is set for Saturday, June 30, at 9 a.m.

Red Apple Stores Inc. is a nationwide chain of 150 value stores, proudly serving Canadians in small communities, under the Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop banners.

“For more than 20 years, we have been the trusted neighbourhood store where value-minded families do their everyday shopping for less,” said Rawshan Alam, Red Apple Stores Ltd. marketing specialist, community engagement. “We provide real savings on all of life’s essentials for clothing, home and food, in an easy to shop, warm and friendly environment.”

The new store is replacing The Bargain! Shop brand at the same location.

