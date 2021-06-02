B.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy describes overhaul of forest policy to redistribute Crown timber cutting rights, B.C. legislature, June 1, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy describes overhaul of forest policy to redistribute Crown timber cutting rights, B.C. legislature, June 1, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Redistributing B.C. forest licences a long-term project, Horgan says

$2.5 million payment to Interior first nation a ‘template’

The first use of the B.C. NDP government’s new authority to intervene in long-term corporate forest tenures came when Canfor Corp. shuttered its Vavenby sawmill in 2019 due to dwindling timber supply and sold the cutting rights to Interfor for $60 million.

The transfer went ahead after former forests minister Doug Donaldson and his deputy, long-time industry executive John Allan, provided a payment of $2.5 million to the Simpcw First Nation to buy a share of the tenure. Documents obtained under B.C.’s freedom of information law describe difficult negotiations, with the Simpcw first demanding $1 million more to regain rights to their traditional territory in the Clearwater area north of Kamloops.

Premier John Horgan says that agreement led to the latest step in his government’s overhaul of Crown forest management. It came five years after B.C. saw Canfor and West Fraser close competing sawmills at Houston and Quesnel in 2014, exchanging timber rights to keep Canfor’s Houston sawmill and West Fraser’s rebuilt Quesnel mill going in the wake of pine beetle damage that reduced the annual cut.

RELATED: Interior sawmills close in post-pine beetle timber swap

RELATED: Forest tenures to be bought back, Horgan tells industry

The Vavenby transaction allowed Interfor to supply logs that keep its historic Adams Lake sawmill near Salmon Arm going. But Horgan’s government wasn’t about to see it happen without recognition of Indigenous title and resource rights in the regions

“Although it was difficult and hard negotiations, it was a template for where we’re going when it comes to compensatory take-backs,” Horgan said of the payment to the Simpcw June 1. “We need to look beyond the tenure holders to the people of British Columbia.”

Five big forest companies still control the largest portion of B.C.’s timber rights, and Horgan’s plan to double the Indigenous share isn’t based solely on using taxpayers’ money to buy it back. It includes strengthening the minister’s authority to decide on harvesting and road building, and the intention to “enhance legal mechanisms to allow tenure to be redistributed for harvesting.”

Forests Minister Katrine Conroy’s first demonstration of that came in May, when B.C.’s largest timber supply area around Prince George came up for renewal with a new, reduced cut set by Chief Forester Diane Nicholls. Conroy directed that the Indigenous share of that allowable cut would be increased four-fold to almost 15 per cent of the vast area.

The Carrier Sekani Tribal Council, whose members benefit from the decision, sees that as a start only. Speaking on behalf of the group at Horgan’s announcement June 1, Takla First Nation Chief John French said the 1.24 million cubic metres of wood apportioned to Indigenous tenure holders in the region is the biggest in B.C.’s history.

“As true partners, we need to have access to tenure volume equivalent to 50 per cent of what our territories contribute to the forest sector,” French said. “Equal revenues from shared forest.”

The allowable cut in the Prince George Timber Supply Area was reduced by a third in 2017, lowering it from all-time highs between 2004 and 2012 to allow salvage logging of beetle-killed timber.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureforestry

Previous story
Vernon business shores up top award, again
Next story
Airlines prepared for unruly passengers ahead of return to air travel

Just Posted

An electric vehicle caravan went through Vernon Saturday, May 29, 2021, with the hopes of spreading awareness about the benefits of cutting down on carbon emissions in transportation. (Contributed).
Vernon caravan charges interest in electric vehicles

The fleet of 27 EVs included on of the city’s two electric school buses

Alex Van Bruksvoort will join the North Westside fire team as a paid-on-call fire chief June 14, 2021.(Contributed)
North Westside gets new paid-on-call Fire Chief

Vernon area resident Alex Van Bruksvoort, an experienced firefighting professional, joins the team on June 14

A garage fire burning at a home on Commonage Road has Vernon and BC Wildfire firefighters on scene battling the blaze. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Garage fully engulfed in flames near Predator Ridge south of Vernon

BC Wildfire Service has the structure fire under control; grass fire being held

The Vernon Aquatic Centre will be closed for its annual maintenance twice as long this year. (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon pool closing for six weeks over summer

Repairs expected to improve air quality in the aquatic centre

Police, fire and ambulance responded to a pedestrian struck June 2, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Struck pedestrian taken to Vernon hospital

Reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle came in after 1:30 p.m.

Kelowna students learn how to fight forest fires through SD23 program (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News).
Central Okanagan students train to fight wildfires

The students battled a pretend blaze in Joe Rich off Three Forks Road

Kelowna Law Courts. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News file)
Former Kelowna Mountie pleads guilty to breach of trust

Brian Burkett also faces a number of civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault, inappropriate messages

215 orange ribbons were tied to a B.C. school’s fence to honour the 215 children found dead at a former residential school in Kamloops. (Deb Meissner/Black Press)
Penticton Indian Band grateful for outpouring of support after ‘sickening’ Kamloops discovery

The band is accepting donations towards an eternal flame for the Residential School Survivors Memorial

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Are school closures discriminatory?

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says B.C.’s mandatory mask order could be gone as soon as July as COVID-19 infection rates fall and vaccination rises. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections below 200 for second day Wednesday

71% of adults vaccinated, ahead of travel target for June 15

A recent UBC study found 8 in 10 trans boys and 6 in 10 trans girls in B.C. said they’d been bullied in the past year. (Unsplash)
B.C.’s gender-diverse teens 6x more likely to experience ‘extreme stress’: UBC study

Researchers say family and school support can cushion the blow of bullying for these students

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development Maryam Monsef speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Majority of Conservative MPs vote in favour of defeated sex-selective abortion bill

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole opposed bill, but gave his caucus a free vote

Wild Sky Sisters
Wild Sky Sisters: Gemini Season

Wild Sky Sisters is a joint venture between Angela Moffitt and Tamara McLellan

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland participates in a virtual discussion from Ottawa on Monday, May 3, 2021, with seniors from Residence Memphremagog in Magog, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Freeland says feds will voice concerns to Air Canada over executive bonuses

Federal finance minister calls airline’s $10 million payouts ‘inappropriate’

Most Read