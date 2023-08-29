Armstrong Regional Co-op (27th Street Vernon) manager Keith Wood (left) presents Doe, from Vernon, with a Co-op prize pack. Doe became the regional co-op’s 10,000th Vernon member. (Contributed)

Regional cooperative celebrates 10,000th Vernon member

Woman from Vernon receives prize pack; Co-op pumped for Fuel Good Day Sept. 10

Armstrong Regional Co-op (ARCC) is fawning over a Doe.

The ARC, now in its 101st year in operation, expanded into Vernon seven years ago, and recently surpassed 10,000 local Vernon members.

Member No. 10,000 is a woman named Doe, from Vernon.

“We were proud to present Doe with a Co-op prize pack,” said ARC marketing and sales manager Jason Keis. “Doe, among many others, has chosen to become a member and part of the Armstrong Regional Co-op family due to the yearly patronage cheque, member ownership, and the continuous community commitment the Armstrong Regional Co-op exerts.”

Since 2016, the ongoing support of Co-op members has given the Armstrong Regional Co-op the opportunity to expand inside the community of Vernon with a new gas bar on 32nd Street, an ARC Liquor location across from Walmart and an outdoor storage space on 25th Avenue.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we are proud of the achievements we’ve made, and we want to thank all of our Co-op members for your ongoing support,” said Keis.

“We’ve seen a lot of changes over the years, but one thing remains the same, namely our values to be locally invested, community minded and offer lifetime membership benefits.”

Next up for ARC is its annual, popular Fuel Good Day, set for Tuesday, Sept. 10. A dime (10 cents) from every litre of fuel sold at Co-op regional gas bars in the Okanagan, Shuswap and East Kootenays will be donated to a local non-profit or charity.

READ MORE: Okanagan, Shuswap, East Kootenay charities can fuel up funds

READ MORE: Get to know your North Okanagan farmers with BX farm tour

community profileMilestonesVernon

