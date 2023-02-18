Retired Vernon businessman draws back on painting hobby

Retired Vernon businessman Wayne Klippert has rediscovered a love for painting. His current works can be found hanging in the windows of Legacy Photo and Framing on 30th Avenue. (Contributed) Retired Vernon businessman Wayne Klippert has rediscovered a love for painting. His current works can be found hanging in the windows of Legacy Photo and Framing on 30th Avenue. (Contributed) Retired Vernon businessman Wayne Klippert has rediscovered a love for painting. His current works can be found hanging in the windows of Legacy Photo and Framing on 30th Avenue. (Contributed)

As a vocational starving student in Vancouver, Wayne Klippert would paint at night after studying all day as a way to make some extra money.

He wasn’ting paint buildings, or walls, or doors. He was making art.

Klippert, now 80, and a retired Vernon businessman, would sell his work at a shop on Davie Street.

Life, of course, then happens.

Klippert got married, had a family, moved to the North Okanagan, owned and operated Baker Signs for 30 or 40 years, and his paint brushes were never touched.

Two years ago, Klippert pulled out the brushes, paints, and easel, and returned to his once former hobby.

“I probably paint about one-to-three pieces per week,” said Klippert, who has taken lately to doing water colours.

Klippert’s work is prominently displayed in the window of Legacy Photo and Framing on 30th Avenue. Owner John Morrison is a friend of Klippert’s and offered him the chance to display and sell his pieces.

Klippert’s story wasn’t really new to Morrison, who took over the longtime Vernon business three years ago.

“Something I’ve seen in the past year are the number of seniors who are doing art and loving life as a result,” said Morrison, whose shop does custom framing and matting.

“We have several local artists here showing their works to encourage them in their passion.”

Morrison has a hit on his hands.

“It is such a great endeavor for folks of all ages, kids as well,” he said. “Reaction to the art has been really good.”

READ MORE: Station BBQ, Ratio cook up Vernon Winter Carnival champion chili

READ MORE: Vernon thrift store wraps first place in van contest

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtLocal BusinessSeniorsVernon