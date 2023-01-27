Uride launches in Vernon at 3 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. (Black Press Media)

Ride sharing company drives into Vernon today

Uride launches at 3 p.m. Friday Jan. 27

Canadian ride sharing company Uride is all set to launch in Vernon at 3 p.m. today, Jan. 27.

The company’s Vernon launch comes after success in Kelowna, Kamloops, Prince George and Nanaimo.

“The people of Vernon have been asking for a safe, reliable and affordable transportation option for a long, long time,” said Uride Western Canadian operations manager Ravi Dhami last week. “With the massive success we’ve had in two bordering cities, Kelowna and Kamloops, we couldn’t be more excited to get our operations in Vernon up and running.”

Uride is starting things off in Vernon with some promotions. People who use Uride between Jan. 27 and Feb. 5 will receive $5 off each ride when they use the promotion code VERNON5. On top of the discounted rides, Uride is also giving away $250 in cash to one customer who uses the promotion code.

“We have an incredible team of drivers who are fully committed to preventing impaired driving and providing the people of Vernon with a safe, reliable and affordable transportation option,” Dhami said Friday.

If you need a ride, you can download Uride on the App store or Google Play store.

To download the app, apply or learn more about Uride’s promotions, visit uridetech.com.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
