Ride-sharing service coming to Vernon

Need a ride after a night out on the town?

After launching in Kelowna, Kamloops, Prince George, and Nanaimo, ride-sharing company Uride is coming to Vernon, starting their engines next week.

“The people of Vernon have been asking for a safe, reliable and affordable transportation option for a long, long time,” said Uride Western Canadian operations manager Ravi Dhami. “With the massive success we’ve had in two bordering cities, Kelowna and Kamloops, we couldn’t be more excited to get our operations in Vernon up and running. We have a team of dedicated drivers looking forward to getting on the road and ensuring the days of long wait times are a thing of the past.”

Starting on Friday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m., Vernon residents will be able to book rides around town using the Uride app. The company was founded to prevent drunk driving but will provide rides for anyone wherever they need to go around town.

The Canadian ridesharing company started recruiting drivers early this year offering incentives of $1,500 weekly guarantees for fully committed drivers and $500 sign-on bonuses for those joining as part-time drivers.

As part of Uride’s launch, users will be receiving discount offers towards their first rides.

Residents in Vernon can already download Uride on the App Store and Google Play Store to stay tuned for the launch promotions .

More information about the ride-sharing company can be found here.

ride hailingTransportationVernon