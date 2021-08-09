Rural businesses get wildfire support from Community Futures British Columbia

Organization launching website and toll-free phone number to help with support and stability

Community Futures British Columbia will help businesses deal with the effects of the wildfires on business stability and continuity by launching a website and toll-free phone number to provide businesses with quick and easy access to information, resources, and support. (Black Press file photo)

For hundreds of small businesses in dozens of communities across rural British Columbia, the devastating impact of this season’s wildfires are just one more blow to an economy already struggling from the effects of the pandemic.

Since the start of the wildfire season on April 1, more than 557,459 hectares of area have burned, displacing thousands and forcing many businesses to curtail their operations.

To help businesses deal with the effects of the wildfires on business stability and continuity, Community Futures British Columbia has launched a dedicated website and toll-free number (1-800-670-9058) to provide businesses with quick and easy access to information, resources and support.

The Community Futures Wildfire Business Support website (https://cfwildfire.ca/) provides a list of links to a range of resources and support available to assist with disaster recovery and mitigation, as well as the latest information on wildfire activity in British Columbia.

Among the resources provided are a Business Continuity Workbook and an Agriculture Emergency Preparedness Workbook, both of which were developed by Community Futures following the 2017 wildfires.

Community Futures is also providing free, online workshops outlining the steps businesses can take to prepare for and recover more quickly from disasters.

Disaster Readiness 101 covers the seven things your business can do immediately to avoid being caught off guard. Developed by Colin O’Leary, an expert in economic recovery and business planning, the workshop focuses on several key lessons learned following the 2017 wildfires.

The following is a schedule of upcoming online workshops with registration available through the Community Futures Wildfire Business Support website:

Wednesday, Aug 11, 12 – 1 p.m.;

Friday, Aug. 20, 12 – 1 p.m.;

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 12 – 1 p.m.

For more information call toll free, 1-800-670-9058, or visit the Community Futures Wildfire Business Support website at: https://cfwildfire.ca/resources/workshops/

READ MORE: Club life for Okanagan dachshunds



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Local Business