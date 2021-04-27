Monique Cusson stands by a live edge work in progress in her gallery at The She Shed by the Shuswap Store. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Monique Cusson stands by a live edge work in progress in her gallery at The She Shed by the Shuswap Store. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm artisan, business owner shares PTSD experience to support others

Monique Cusson marks one-year anniversary with new location, gallery

“Dec. 1, 2019 was the day my life changed forever, the day I almost became a murder victim.”

This is how Monique Cusson introduces the story of her recent journey, beginning with that life-altering incident, in a video she posted to social media on March 8, 2021 – International Women’s Day.

Though it would leave her with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), Cusson stresses in the video that the incident did not leave her victim.

“Although a part of me, of who I was, did die at the end of 2019, I am alive and thriving,” comments Cusson. “That to me definitely says I am a survivor, wouldn’t you agree?

“Trauma will inevitably define you. The thing is, you get to choose how.”

For the past year, Cusson has been busy redefining herself, and has gone from novice woodworker to artisan and entrepreneur, having recently relocated her home-based business, The She Shed by the Shuswap Store, to a new commercial space in Salmon Arm at 4850 10a Ave. NE (near the Highway 97B intersection). The space includes her workshop and a gallery that contains her work, alongside the work of 12 other artists from the Shuswap, the Okanagan and as far as 100 Mile House. It’s a dream made reality for Cusson, prompted by a nightmare.

“It riddled me with PTSD and I spent two months not able to leave my house if I didn’t have somebody with me,” said Cusson, explaining she would at times find herself incapacitated on the bathroom floor after the Dec. 1 incident, having to pull herself together to pick up her kids from school.

Asked during a March 2020 visit with her therapist what it is she likes to do for herself, Cusson said the only reply she could come up with was, “Make things pretty.” She was advised to roll with it. Later, she would find online a picture of a planter that appealed to her. Not having the money to buy it, she decided to make it herself. Cusson described her first attempt as “god-awful,” so she tried again. Cusson said her planter was beautiful, functional and, because she was broke, she sold it.

That was just over a year ago.

With her third planter, Cusson followed the advice she received to set up a business page on Facebook, and immediately began to receive custom orders.

While out in Blind Bay searching for driftwood, Cusson said she ended up on the doorstep of a local artisan woodworker. She said he eventually took her under his wing, helping develop her woodworking skills.

Later, after Cusson was no longer able to work out of her home, and had outgrown space allotted to her in Blind Bay, Cusson found herself in search of her own space. About a year after her first planter, the stars aligned to bring her business to its current location.

All of this is part of Cusson’s story of how a traumatic experience pushed her to be where she wants to be in her life. She shares this story with the hope it might help others who have had similar experiences.

Read more: Making connections: Salmon Arm business owner re-energized by free local program

Read more: $90,000 pen from space created by B.C man

“When you go through something like that, you’re left with the ‘whys’ and you don’t get answers,” said Cusson. “No amount of therapy can answer the ‘why.’ And maybe that was the why, I thought, maybe I lived so that I can help other people get out of that.”

Cusson also hosts an outdoor market at her business on Saturdays from 5 to 9 p.m.

The gallery itself is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 1 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit The She Shed by the Shuswap Store on Facebook.

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

General

ptsdSalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

One of Monique Cusson’s light and live edge wood works. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

One of Monique Cusson’s light and live edge wood works. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

The She Shed by the Shuswap currently contains work by Monique Cusson and 12 other artists from as far away as 100 Mile House. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

The She Shed by the Shuswap currently contains work by Monique Cusson and 12 other artists from as far away as 100 Mile House. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Monique Cusson is overjoyed to display her work in her new gallery space for her business, The She Shed by the Shuswap Store, at 4850 10a Ave. NE (near the Highway 97B intersection). (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
COVID recovery: Lake Country to hire business engagement advisory

Just Posted

A conceptual drawing shows what the sani-station will look like at Kin Racetrack. (City of Vernon)
Sani-dump moving to Vernon’s old Kin Racetrack

Old site closed, Landing location vetoed, Kin a temporary location

The Boarding House Cafe recently extended a patio in downtown Vernon. (Contributed)
Closure of Vernon’s ‘Main Street’ may face roadblock

Other businesses express concern to councillor that they were not consulted

April’s Full Pink Moon over Kelowna on April 26. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)
Morning Start: April’s Full Pink Moon and Moonquakes

Your morning start for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Crews work through the night Tuesday, April 27, on a sinkhole that appeared in Vernon on Hospital Hill at 32nd Street and 21st Avenue, the intersection to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The highway through Vernon was closed in both directions. (Kerry Hutter photos)
PHOTOS: Sinkhole reduces Vernon highway traffic to single lane

Large hole appeared on 32nd Street at 21st Avenue around midnight

Columbia Shuswap Regional District director for Area D, Rene Talbot, has called for a blanket 50 kilometre/hour speed zone throughout the community of Falkland. (File photo)
Area director calling for blanket 50 km/h speed zone through Falkland

The speed limit is 50 km/hr on Highway 97, but 30 km/hr higher on side roads

COSAR members Chase and his handler Terry Downs visited a Kelowna school on April 23.(Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna students meet a local hero

COSAR’s furry team member Chase was presented with thank you cards and treats

People wait to be seen by the pharmacist who will deliver their first COVID-19 vaccine in a Loblaws grocery store pharmacy in Ottawa, on Monday, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
‘Not the time’: Feds decline to give new guidance to fully, partially vaccinated Canadians

Dr. Theresa Tam says that 75% must be partially vaccinated and 20% fully vaccinated to lift restrictions

Emergency crews were able to evacuate two rock climbers off Pincushion Mountain on Monday, April 26. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue photo)
Two climbers rescued from Pincushion Mountain near Peachland

Two hikers began to make their way down from a trail when one of them fell several meters and struck his head

The Saanich-based group called AccessBC was disappointed to see that universal no-cost birth control was not included in the 2021 B.C. budget. (Photo courtesy AccessBC Campaign)
Advocates disappointed promised no-cost birth control left out of 2021 B.C. budget

‘Difficult to justify waiting’ as impacts of COVID-19 well-documented, AccessBC says

Signs are set up outside Salmon Arm’s SASCU recreation centre for Interior Health’s ongoing COVID-19 immunization clinics. (File photo)
Letter: Salmon Arm resident grateful after vaccination experience

After challenges with booking, resident impressed by process and friendly staff

Monique Cusson is grateful to be able to display her work in her new gallery space for her business, The She Shed by the Shuswap Store, at 4850 10a Ave. NE (near the Highway 97B intersection). (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm artisan, business owner shares PTSD experience to support others

Monique Cusson marks one-year anniversary with new location, gallery

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on Sept. 2, 2020. Uniformed police officers will no longer be assigned to Vancouver public schools after trustees voted to end its school liaison officer program. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Trustees vote to end program assigning uniformed police officers to Vancouver schools

Trustees voted eight to one Monday in favour of a motion to halt the program at the end of June.

Kelowna singer song-writer, Scotty Berg (Contributed).
Teenage Kelowna singer earns high-profile comparisons from music industry pros

‘I just saw in him what I saw in Sean Mendez,’ said CEO of management company about 14-year-old Scotty Berg

A rendering of the Costco Wholesale and accompanying 24-pump gas bar along Baron, Leckie and Springfield roads in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Kelowna council dismayed by lack of EV chargers at Costco’s ‘24-pump mega station’

Kelowna city council approved development permits for Costco, gas bar on Monday

Most Read