People enjoy a cool fall day walk on the iconic Salmon Arm wharf at the city’s Marine Peace Park. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

People enjoy a cool fall day walk on the iconic Salmon Arm wharf at the city’s Marine Peace Park. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm, Kelowna, West Kelowna rank top 10 most resilient cities in B.C. for 2021

BC Business magazine revamps its ‘best cities for work’ list for 2021

In a revamped version of its annual “best cities for work” list, BC Business magazine ranked three Okanagan-Shuswap region cities in the top 10 for most resilient in the province with Langford sitting in the number one spot.

Salmon Arm ranked at number six in the province, while Kelowna placed tenth and for the first-time West Kelowna made the BC Business magazine list in the eighth spot.

With six cities in the top 10, Vancouver Island has proven to be the most resilient region in the 2021 ranking.

Instead of its usual focus on cities and work, the magazine broadened its ranking approach to include smaller communities and overall economic health. Many factors in 2021’s decision making came from the impact of COVID-19 on population, job security and income.

Share of population aged 65 and older, share of workforce in accommodation and food service, and share of workforce in information, culture and recreation where each pegged as groups hit the hardest by the pandemic.

Because immigration has been down in the last year, cities that relied on it for population growth were also negatively impacted. In contrast, share of workforce in public administration and share of workforce in wholesale trade were included as groups least affected by the pandemic.

In total, the magazine examined 12 indicators – each weighted depending on its importance – to find B.C.’s top 50 most resilient cities of 2021.

logo

RELATED: Langford ranks as fastest growing community in B.C.

Here’s the full list:

  1. Langford
  2. Parksville
  3. Sidney
  4. Langley Township
  5. Sooke
  6. Salmon Arm
  7. Courtenay
  8. West Kelowna
  9. Central Saanich
  10. Kelowna
  11. Comox
  12. Chilliwack
  13. Whistler
  14. Sechelt
  15. Summerland
  16. Abbotsford
  17. Nelson
  18. Vernon
  19. Pitt Meadows
  20. Langley City
  21. Nanaimo
  22. Penticton
  23. Kamloops
  24. Duncan
  25. Saanich
  26. Mission
  27. Maple Ridge
  28. Fort St. John
  29. Prince George
  30. Campbell River
  31. Victoria
  32. Delta
  33. Burnaby
  34. Powell River
  35. Squamish
  36. North Vancouver City
  37. New Westminster
  38. Surrey
  39. District of North Vancouver
  40. Williams Lake
  41. Cranbrook
  42. Port Coquitlam
  43. Coquitlam
  44. Terrave
  45. Vancouver
  46. Richmond
  47. Port Alberni
  48. Dawson Creek
  49. Prince Rupert
  50. Quesnel

RELATED: B.C. suburbs could see increased demand for rental units as people work from home

Sig

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate climbs to 1% in January

Just Posted

A Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer administered naloxone, saving a man’s life Wednesday night, Feb. 17, 2021. (RCMP)
Vernon Mountie revives man suffering overdose

‘RCMP officers have administered naloxone 990 times since they began carrying it in 2016’: Supt. Shawna Baher

(File photo)
Truck in ditch on Highway 97 near Predator Ridge

Emergency crews have responded to multiple road incidents as the snow flies Thursday afternoon

BCCDC data shows fewer new COVID-19 cases between Feb. 7 and 13 in the North Okanagan and Shuswap areas than were reported the previous week. (BCCDC Image)
North Okanagan-Shuswap sees drop in new COVID-19 cases

Data for Feb. 7 to 13 shows fewer new infections in Salmon Arm, Vernon and surrounding areas

Warmer weather means ice that was stable on the weekend is now weak, therefore skaters are urged not to take the risk. (Contributed)
Okanagan skaters urged to stay off ice

Warmer weather means frozen lakes are weakening

Crime Stoppers is hoping someone can ID this suspect who broke into a medical clinic between 10:22 and 11:40 p.m., Feb. 11, 2021, on Hill Road in Lake Country. (Contributed)
$3K ultrasound machine stolen from Lake Country clinic

Crime Stoppers seeks tips on Feb. 11 break-in in downtown professional building

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

Lord Shaughnessy’s Summerland Development Company hired F.H. Latimer to survey our new town. Latimer, in the centre of this photograph, is working at the base of Giant’s Head Mountain. In 1901, Latimer produced a comprehensive study of a new water system for Shaughnessy, prior to the founding of Summerland. Historic photos and files from the Summerland Museum are now available online. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)
Summerland Museum provides historic resources online

More than 10,000 records will be available for public viewing

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count rises to 617 Thursday

Fraser Health, Northern Health regions see more infection

Osoyoos border
U.S. lawyer accused of smuggling guns across Osoyoos border goes to trial this fall

Shawn Jensen has delayed his trial twice due to the pandemic and land border closures

A member of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/FILE)
23-year-old faces multiple firearms trafficking charges: Kelowna RCMP

Keenan Ely has been released from custody on strict conditions, court appearance expected later

BC Ambulance crashes into FortisBC truck. (Michael Rodriguez- Kelowna Capital News)
BC Ambulance, FortisBC truck and car collide on Spall Road

The multi-vehicle incident occured about 2:30 p.m. near Springfield Road

(BC CDC)
Weekly South Okanagan COVID-19 case count remains low

There were only five total cases identified in the area from Feb. 7 to 13

In this illustration made available by NASA, the Perseverance rover casts off its spacecraft's cruise stage, minutes before entering the Martian atmosphere. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
‘Touchdown confirmed!’: NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

Perseverance becomes the ninth spacecraft since the 1970s to successfully land on the red planet

People enjoy a cool fall day walk on the iconic Salmon Arm wharf at the city’s Marine Peace Park. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm, Kelowna, West Kelowna rank top 10 most resilient cities in B.C. for 2021

BC Business magazine revamps its ‘best cities for work’ list for 2021

Most Read