Salmon Arm makeup artist adds new sparkle to industry

The world of makeup is about re-inventing yourself.

And Salmon Arm makeup artist Missy MacKintosh is a master of that.

From make up sales rep to travel agent to full-time make up artist, MacKintosh has now moved into another realm – CEO and creative director of her own beauty product company, MisMacK Clean Cosmetics.

“I’ve been in makeup for a while and the cosmetics industry is not regulated, so often you have no idea what you are putting on your face. I started researching ingredients and out of that came my desire for more natural products, things that are clean, ethically sourced and aren’t going to do damage to your face or the Earth,” says MacKintosh.

Appropriately on Sunday, April 22, Earth Day, MacKintosh opened online pre-sales for the first two products in her exclusive makeup line: GlitterEnvi, a plant-based, biodegradable glitter eye shadow and Gaia Gloss, a dual -purpose product which can be a lip conditioner and also the base for the glitter.

The uniqueness of the product lies in that unlike other glitter products, it is biodegradable, with two of the glitters being made from wood pulp and the others being cornstarch-based. But there’s no fear of the glitter breaking down while wearing it, as it is not water soluble. But when composted, the glitter breaks down in nine months.

“There are people who said, you can’t have a clean glitter. In fact some countries in Europe are banning glitter, because, like microbeads, it doesn’t break down and it is getting into waters and oceans. That was the key, to find a formula that could offer a pro-quality makeup look, but that also is plant-based and won’t harm the environment,” says MacKintosh.

The MisMacK glitter is the first of what MacKintosh plans to be a full line of green, clean cosmetics. She is starting with the glitter because the look is currently in high demand in the fashion world.

“I’m hoping to lead the glitter revolution,” says MacKintosh “I kept hearing how people want this product, so I decided to seize the day and do this one first.”

Before it even hits store shelves, the product is already generating international buzz. Trend Privé magazine, a beauty publication in the UK, has already done a feature piece on GlitterEnvi.

The article calls MacKintosh’s biodegradable glitter, “the stuff of dreams for both the professional artist and, of course, the consumer.”

“As an opening gambit, glitter is the best, with the current trends in fashion leaning toward fantasy and whimsy, her range is set to become the benchmark for organic and eco-friendly makeup worldwide. The range will be expanded further and is set to be a major player on the beauty scene,” it reads.

Interest is high among retailers already, with a number of places already saving spots on their shelves. MacKintosh’s products will be available in Salmon Arm at Chadalin Medi-Spa, Hidden Gems Salmon and Spa in Blind Bay, Annex in Revelstoke and Portia-Ella boutique in Winnipeg. And — in what would be MacKintosh’s biggest coup – a Shoppers Beauty Boutique in Calgary has expressed interest in carrying MisMacK.

“For Shoppers to agree to carry it, that would be a really big deal because if it does well, they could pick it up for other stores all across the country,” she says.

For MacKintosh, who is also the mother of a young son and has her calendar booked with weddings, commercial model shoots for companies like Sweet Legs, and doing other creative fashion shoots, adding the creation of a her own makeup line has turned her calendar into a whirlwind. In addition to creating the products and finding a manufacturer, she has also been involved with all the colour selections, product testing, packaging design and naming the shades.

There are seven varieties of GlitterEnvi dubbed – Disco Days, Unicorn, Pink Perfect, Blue Lagoon, Jade, UFO and Diamonds. The Gaia Gloss is also available as the clear base.

Other products in the MisMacK line will follow, including plans for foundation, lipstick, mascara and eye shadow.

Pre-orders for the products are available online through www.mismack.com

-Video clips courtesy of Hiilite Creative Group.

