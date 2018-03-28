Salon raising mental health awareness

Vernon’s O’Haira’s The Salon owner and team looking to give back to community in April

Jenny Andrée and the O’Hair’s The Salon team look forward to Wellness Month in April to raise awareness about mental health in the community. (Photo submitted)

Mental health is personal to Jenny Andrée.

The Vernon owner of O’Haira’s The Salon has many family members that live with mental illness and knows many people in the community facing mental health issues.

O’Haira’s The Salon is partnering with Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) to host Wellness Month in April to raise awareness and funds to improve mental health services in our community.

“I have always wanted to help raise awareness and fight stigma but did not know where to start,” said Andrée. “Wellness Month is my way of helping to improve mental health for everyone in our community.”

O’Haira’s The Salon (3205-39th Ave.) will be offering stress-fix deep conditioning treatments or limited-edition art prints for a minimum donation of $25. This will include a draw entry to win a wellness basket (valued at $1,500) that includes: SilverStar’s two all mountain ski or snowboard lessons (includes rentals and lift tickets) for 2019, three chiropractic sessions at Arise, a three-month membership at Ladies World, vitamins from Vero Health, bath products from CK Design, gift certificates to Beauty Bar, Nature’s Fare, Elevate Spa and the entire Aveda Stress-Fix Line from O’Haira’s The Salon.

“We have all been touched by mental health in one way in our lives and we can all take action to build a mentally healthy community here in Vernon,” said Julia Payson, CMHA executive director. “It is inspiring to see O’Haira’s The Salon raise both awareness and funds to support mental health in our community. Hosting a community event in partnership with CMHA is a great way to help make change in our community, while also supporting critical programs and services.”

In any given year, one in five people in Canada will personally experience a mental health illness. By age 40, about 50 per cent of the population will have had a mental illness.

Mental illness indirectly affects all Canadians at some time through a family member, friend or colleague. The stigma attached to mental illness presents a serious barrier, not only to diagnosis and treatment but also to acceptance in the community.

Wellness month runs for the month of April at O’Haira’s The Salon, located at 3205-39th Avenue.



