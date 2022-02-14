A nurse draws the vaccine into a syringe at the Saskatoon Tribal Council run vaccination clinic inside SaskTel centre in Saskatoon, Sask., on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Saskatchewan has lifted its public health order that required residents to show a proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test to enter most businesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis

A nurse draws the vaccine into a syringe at the Saskatoon Tribal Council run vaccination clinic inside SaskTel centre in Saskatoon, Sask., on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Saskatchewan has lifted its public health order that required residents to show a proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test to enter most businesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis

Saskatchewan residents no longer need to show vaccination status to enter places

Premier says costs now outweigh its benefits

Saskatchewan has lifted its public health order that required residents to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to enter most businesses.

The vaccine passport system, which was brought in last October, ended at 12:01 a.m. today.

Premier Scott Moe says the policy helped increase vaccination rates in the province, but suggests its costs now outweigh its benefits.

The province’s chief medical health officer says Saskatchewan has reached its peak during the Omicron wave, but he expects hospitalizations will continue rising for the next week before tapering off.

The province has two remaining health orders in place that require people to wear masks in indoor public places and to self-isolate when they test positive for COVID-19.

Both of those orders will expire at the end of the month.

— The Canadian Press

