Scotch Creek landmark to be restored

Three couples decide to breathe new life into large North Shuswap log building

No longer the Park Store, the landmark facility in Scotch Creek is being renamed the Hub Social House. (Facebook photo)

What has been known as the Park Store in Scotch Creek is getting a new name and a new lease on life.

Three enthusiastic North Shuswap couples have leased the facility, with plans to rejuvenate the log building.

Its new name is the Hub Social House.

“It’s a big building that needs to be utilized better… We’re putting in the amenities the community needs. We’re all locals, born and raised here, and young and energetic. We want to be part of turning the North Shuswap around,” says Angela Lagore, one of six people leasing the building at 4113 Squilax Anglemont Hwy.

Joining Angela is her spouse Mark Lagore, her brother Carson Bischoff and his spouse Melissa Bischoff, and Sharon Toews and her spouse Mike Gregorig, better known as Chippy.

Toews and Gregorig run the Beteased food truck in the North Shuswap, as well as a restaurant in Kamloops with the same name.

Angela says the couples will see how business progresses, in hopes of eventually purchasing the building.

Their plans include offering camping at the back, a games area and an ice cream candy shop.

The main area will be turned into a restaurant and event area, given that the area’s pub burned down.

“Maybe we’ll turn it into a pub, down the road.”

The other side will include a cafe/art studio/gift shop area, with a daycare upstairs and a gym in the basement.

“It’s for the community, geared towards the locals,” she says. “Tourists are going to always come, but it needs to be viable and sustainable for the tourists to come. And it provides employment.”

She says the six partners taking it on all have different passions and skills sets, so some of the amenities they plan to run themselves while others will be leased out. All six sit on the board of the local chamber of commerce.

The North Shuswap has been struggling for about the past five years, she says, with a declining businesses.

“We saw our community falling apart and decided to band together and improve it.”

Having been born and raised in the North Shuswap, they know what a wonderful place it is but saw it becoming almost a ghost town.

“That’s not what we want to create for our children.”

Angela thinks the area is struggling because it grew too big too fast. Big buildings went up but owners would find that they weren’t viable year round. She says the log building was beautiful but is now in need of repair and TLC (tender loving care).

“We want to bring back that community spirit. That’s our main goal, to pull everybody together again.”

As for the time line, Angela says the partners would like to have camping and the ice cream candy shop up and running by the May long weekend.

By mid-June, they hope to have the restaurant, cafe and art studio open. Depending on paperwork, the projected opening date for the daycare would be summer. And the gym, they won’t know about until the fall.

“We will slowly open different sections.”

Already, she says, community members are helping to get the building cleaned up, restored “and are putting a little love into it.”

