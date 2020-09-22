The Ottawa headquarters of Canadian e-commerce company Shopify are pictured on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Shopify says two ‘rogue’ employees involved in data breach to obtain customer records

Shopify says it doesn’t have evidence at this point in the investigation that the data was used

Shopify Inc. is working with the FBI after two “rogue members” of its support team engaged in a scheme to illegitimately obtain customer transactional records of some merchants.

The Ottawa-based tech firm says it terminated the employees’ access to its network and referred the data breach to law enforcement.

Shopify says it doesn’t have evidence at this point in the investigation that the data was used.

It says fewer than 200 merchants whose stores were illegitimately accessed are at risk of having had their customer data exposed. This data includes basic contact information, such as email, name, and address, as well as order details, like products and services purchased.

Complete payment card numbers or other sensitive personal or financial information were not involved.

Shopify, which is Canada’s most valuable company, says the incident was not the result of a technical vulnerability in its platform, and emphasized that the vast majority its customers are not affected.

“We don’t take these events lightly at Shopify. We have zero tolerance for platform abuse and will take action to preserve the confidence of our community and the integrity of our product,” it said in a company message board.

“To put it simply, we are committed to protecting our platform, our merchants, and their customers. We will continue to work hard to earn your trust every day.”

ALSO READ: BC Liberals must change gears from election cynicism, focus on the issues, UBC professors say

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

cybersecurity

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Housing market ‘moderately’ vulnerable amid potential overvaluation of homes: CMHC

Just Posted

Stanley Cup within Vernon man’s reach

Dennis Holland has spent the past 18 years scouting for the Dallas Stars, seeking his first Cup ring

Suspected human remains found in burned out vehicle on OKIB land

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP hand over investigation to Major Crimes

Fuel Good Day pumps up North Okanagan-Shuswap charities

Cheques for more than $2,500 handed over to three organizations in annual fundraiser

Okanagan College expands ‘Wellness Wednesdays’ to all students this fall

Wellness Wednesday workshops are designed to be psycho-educational

Four wanted individuals believed to be in Vernon

RCMP seek public’s assistance in locating three men and one woman

B.C. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, one hospital outbreak

61 people in hospital as summer ends with election

Kamloops RCMP search for armed robber of pizza restaurant

The incident unfolded on Monday evening at the Sahali Domino’s store

BC Liberals must change gears from election cynicism, focus on the issues: UBC professors

COVID-19 response and recovery is likely to dominate platforms

Trial underway for Kamloops man charged with kidnapping

Michael Mathieson is charged with armed robbery, unlawful confinement and kidnapping

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Dyer: Financing energy efficiency

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

More than 20K mail-in voting packages were requested within a day of B.C. election being called

Theft-related charges in Salmon Arm deliver accused 140 days in jail

Man sentenced must also stay away from 10th Street SW and two local businesses

South Okanagan film production seeking extras

Change of Pace is set to begin filming in Penticton Sept. 28

Most Read