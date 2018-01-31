Shuswap home captures gold

Hindbo Construction honoured with Tommie Award for Eagle Bay residence

This past Saturday was a big night for Hindbo Construction.

The Shuswap-based, family-owned construction company’s Eagle Bay Retreat won Gold ‘Excellence in Single Family Detached Home,’ for homes in the $750,000 to $1 million price range, at the 2018 Tommie Awards.

Designed to take in as much of the lake view as possible without looking out of place in the surrounding forest, the home features a West Coast contemporary style: a 1,722-square-foot open concept main floor; a self-contained 1,600-square-foot lower level with heated, polished concrete floors; and exterior finishes of local cedar siding, cedar railings, Douglas fir timber framing and clear cedar soffits. The home also has access to 230 feet of waterfront.

“We knew it looked good on paper but never could have imagined how good it would turn out in the end,” says Coady Hindbo. “Pairing a great design with great clients really made the process an easy one.”

Put on by the Canadian Home Builders Association for the Central Okanagan, the Tommie Awards recognizes the best-of-the-best home builders for excellence in more than 40 different categories. From interior and landscape design, to marketing, to residential planning, categories cover nearly every aspect of home construction.

Industry professionals are brought in from outside the Okanagan to decide on a winner in each category. Over three days, the judges spend hours rigorously examining all entries in all categories until up to five finalists are chosen for each category, from which the gold winners are selected.

 

Previous story
Penticton, Salmon Arm, Lumby recognized for welcoming small business

Just Posted

Vehicle incident in Wholesale Club parking lot

Not much is known about this incident yet

B.C.’s top doctor cites ‘trial batch,’ as possible link to rash of drug overdoses

Health officials speculate on reasons for nine overdoses in five days in the Interior

Curtis Sagmoen faces new assault charges

Police seek information from witnesses or other women who may have been victimized.

No zebra or quagga mussels found in Columbia Shuswap

Testing of 26 water bodies finds no trace of larva but boaters warned to continue to be vigilant

Penticton, Salmon Arm, Lumby recognized for welcoming small business

Communities are finalists in the B.C. Open for Business Awards

Shanda Hill starts her racing year on a positive note

Hill ready for her next race

Team B.C. advances to Scotties Tournament of Hearts Championship Pool

Nanaimo based curling team advances at Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

New app alerts bystanders trained in CPR to nearby cardiac arrests

PulsePoint smartphone app will alert CPR trained bystander when someone goes into cardiac arrest

Alberta Premier warns of ‘consequences’ for B.C.

Rachel Notley held an emergency cabinet meeting Wednesday over attempts to hinder expansion of Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline.

Shuswap home captures gold

Hindbo Construction honoured with Tommie Award for Eagle Bay residence

FOX pays $3B for Thursday Night Football

CBS and NBC each paid $450 million for the previous two-year package.

Erik Guay to miss Winter Olympics

One of Canada’s top medal hopes in alpine skiing is pulling out of the Games due to a back injury

Sample the elixir of love with Live from the Met

Opera lovers can get a taste of romance to warm up for… Continue reading

Father still hunting killer of B.C. realtor 10 years after her death

Realtor was showing a Victoria-area home when she was murdered in February 2008 and the case remains unsolved

Most Read