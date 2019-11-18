Sicamous’ second cannabis store set to open

Sicamous Trading Company designed to fit with community’s love for nature and adventure

Sicamous’ second cannabis store is set to open its doors.

The Sicamous Trading Company on Main Street will have its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 22, with a soft opening on Nov. 21. It joins Sicamous’ other cannabis store, High Mountain Cannabis, which opened in June.

Read More: Sicamous’ High Mountain Cannabis opens for business

Read More: Nineteen boats carrying invasive mussels stopped at B.C. borders

A notice circulated by the store’s owners invites the public to come for the opening to see the store which they say is designed to fit in with Sicamous’ love for nature and adventure. The Sicamous Trading Company bills itself as a one-stop shop for all Cannabis products, accessories and learning opportunities. The grand-opening notice promises the store’s staff of highly-trained cannabis advisors can provide expert guidance for customers perusing the store’s products.

The owners will be cutting the ribbon and opening the store officially at noon on Nov. 22.

Read More: Shuswap shows love for musician battling brain tumour

Read More: Dallas Smith, Terri Clark to perform on CP Holiday Train’s Shuswap stops

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cell phone tickets worse tax grab than speed limits, SenseBC says
Next story
North American stock markets slip lower, loonie up against U.S. dollar

Just Posted

Vernon Realty group’s annual coat drive a success

Some of city’s most vulnerable to stay a bit warmer this winter

Vernon’s 2020 Tattoo planning begins

The Okanagan Military Tattoo, Vernon’s largest indoor event, will run July 25-26 at Kal Tire Place

Missing Okanagan teens believed to be in Armstrong

Young couple was reported missing last week

Okanagan gymnasts light the stage with original production

The Light Keeper fuses drama, dance, music, circus arts, gymnastics and more

Groups benefit from Vernon pee wee hockey tourney

Coca Cola Classic directors donate $1,000 each to Greater Vernon KidSport and Cops For Kids

Cold, stormy winter forecast across much of Canada, The Weather Network predicts

In British Columbia temperatures will be slightly above normal and precipitation will be just below normal

Accused Lake Country wife-killer going to trial more than three years later

Lambertus Westervelt, 63, was charged in April 2019 for allegedly killing his wife in June 2016

Nineteen boats carrying invasive mussels stopped at B.C. borders

Waters of Columbia-Shuswap still test mussel-free

Sicamous’ second cannabis store set to open

Sicamous Trading Company designed to fit with community’s love for nature and adventure

NHL commissioner declines to weigh in on Cherry, says MacLean ‘spoke from the heart’

Bettman declined to weigh in on Cherry’s departure

EDITORIAL: When confrontation replaces dialogue

A number of recent comments making news headlines in Canada have shown… Continue reading

Kelowna team wins Summerland junior curling tournament

Okanagan teams will be competing to qualify for B.C. Winter Games and B.C. U18 Championships

Protest planned against Kelowna RCMP’s high unfounded sexual assault numbers

Kelowna RCMP deemed almost 40 per cent of sexual assault reports as “unfounded” in 2018

B.C. woman ordered to return dog to ex-boyfriend for $2,000

After the two broke up, documents state, they agree to share custody of the dog, named Harlen

Most Read