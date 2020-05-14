Silver Star Gateway development disrupts traffic

Work on business park across from Butcher Boys continues

A new development continues to take shape on Silver Star Road.

A business park is being built across the street from Butcher Boys, called Silver Star Gateway.

Crews have been working daily at the site on the corner of Silver Star and Pleasant Valley roads and traffic disruptions have taken place.

Motorists are advised that the work will continue next week with the installation of a sanitary service.

There will be single lane alternating traffic in the 4800 block of Silver Star Road between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic control personnel will be on site to guide motorists. No alternate routes will be needed.

“The City apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates your cooperation to ensure the timely completion of this project,” said the City of Vernon.

