SilverStar Mountain Resort raises funds for Arts Council

SilverStar Mountain Resort raised $540 at SEISMIC Spring Mountain Festival event called Culture and Cocktails, which was held at the mountain on March 25.

They presented a cheque for $540 to the Arts Council of the North Okanagan on Thursday.

The money was raised through donations of a percentage of each ticket sold to the event, while the artists themselves raised thousands for the Arts Council through donating half of their earnings made during the live paint-off and art auction.

“The Arts Council of the North Okanagan was thrilled to be a part of the inaugural SEISMIC Mountain Festival! We had an absolute blast putting on the Culture and Cocktails event,” said Sheri Kunzli, marketing and program coodinator, ACNO. “Artists and attendees alike are still raving about it and even more people want to jump on board for next year! SilverStar provided a dream team to work with and everything from their customer service to their custom cocktails was top notch. It is with much gratitude that we thank SilverStar for helping us expand arts and culture activities in our community.”

Culture & Cocktails featured an intimate evening with some of the Okanagan’s best artists, as well as a live paint off, custom cocktails and canapes. Over 20 artists/artisans had their works on display throughout the night.

“At SilverStar Mountain Resort we believe that supporting our community is a priority,” said Chantelle Deacon, media relations & sponsorship manager, SilverStar. “The arts play such an important role throughout our community and we will continue to support our local Art Council as much as we can. We definitely will be hosting another event at next years SEISMIC Festival in support of the Arts Council, which we are certain will be even more successful than the last one.”

SilverStar Mountain Resort is home to Gallery Odin, the highest altitude art gallery in Canada. The gallery is open to the public during the mountains summer and winter seasons.

For more information visit skisilverstar.com.

