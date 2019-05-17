SilverStar’s Chantelle Deacon, Art Council of the North Okanagan Sheri Kunzli. (Contributed)

SilverStar Mountain Resort raises funds for Arts Council

“We definitely will be hosting another event at next years SEISMIC Festival in support of the Arts Council, which we are certain will be even more successful than the last one.”

SilverStar Mountain Resort raised $540 at SEISMIC Spring Mountain Festival event called Culture and Cocktails, which was held at the mountain on March 25.

They presented a cheque for $540 to the Arts Council of the North Okanagan on Thursday.

The money was raised through donations of a percentage of each ticket sold to the event, while the artists themselves raised thousands for the Arts Council through donating half of their earnings made during the live paint-off and art auction.

“The Arts Council of the North Okanagan was thrilled to be a part of the inaugural SEISMIC Mountain Festival! We had an absolute blast putting on the Culture and Cocktails event,” said Sheri Kunzli, marketing and program coodinator, ACNO. “Artists and attendees alike are still raving about it and even more people want to jump on board for next year! SilverStar provided a dream team to work with and everything from their customer service to their custom cocktails was top notch. It is with much gratitude that we thank SilverStar for helping us expand arts and culture activities in our community.”

Culture & Cocktails featured an intimate evening with some of the Okanagan’s best artists, as well as a live paint off, custom cocktails and canapes. Over 20 artists/artisans had their works on display throughout the night.

“At SilverStar Mountain Resort we believe that supporting our community is a priority,” said Chantelle Deacon, media relations & sponsorship manager, SilverStar. “The arts play such an important role throughout our community and we will continue to support our local Art Council as much as we can. We definitely will be hosting another event at next years SEISMIC Festival in support of the Arts Council, which we are certain will be even more successful than the last one.”

SilverStar Mountain Resort is home to Gallery Odin, the highest altitude art gallery in Canada. The gallery is open to the public during the mountains summer and winter seasons.

For more information visit skisilverstar.com.

Related: SilverStar’s Seismic Spring Festival already a success

Related: SilverStar season-ender seismic

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Okanagan chambers to host federal tourism minister
Next story
Fiesta feast at Vernon’s Kal Beach

Just Posted

SilverStar Mountain Resort raises funds for Arts Council

“We definitely will be hosting another event at next years SEISMIC Festival in support of the Arts Council, which we are certain will be even more successful than the last one.”

With North Okanagan landfills busy, less waste urged

Regional District of North Okanagan provides tips to waste less

Okanagan Celtic Choir announce year-end Concert

The concert, taking place Friday, May 24, will feature Classic Celtic and folk songs

Vikings take over Cherryville Days

Cherryville “Viking” Days is on June 1 and 2

Local family organizes VSAR fundraiser after son successfully rescued from snowmobile incident

Jody and Cheryl Lambert are organizing an annual golf tournament and a GoFundMe page to fundraiser for Vernon Search and Rescue.

30 years later: Stories from the Coquihalla

Over 30 years later, the extraordinary piece of infrastructure is still admired

Boy, 12, arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on another child at a Surrey park

The child was later released into his parents’ custody as Surrey RCMP continue their investigation

Former Greyhound bus drivers gather in the Okanagan for one last hurrah

Bash kicks off Friday in Penticton and runs until Sunday

ICBC urging drivers to slow down this May long weekend

Speed is number one cause of car crash fatalities: ICBC

Bucks hammer Raptors 125-103 to take 2-0 playoff series lead

Toronto heads home in a hole after second loss to Milwaukee

Full-scale search underway for missing kayaker on Okanagan Lake

Kelowna Paddle Centre member Zygmunt Janiewicz, 71, failed to return from his ‘daily kayak’ on the lake

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

One year after heartbreaking B.C. search, wife reflects on late husband

First anniversary of Ben Kilmer’s disappearance, and a search that galvanized Vancouver Island

Most Read