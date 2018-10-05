Skis to adorn Vernon coffee shop walls

Skevik and Triumph raising funds for Vernon’s Silver Star Freestyle Ski Club

Ski art on the walls of a coffee shop. It’s an odd combination but one that Vernon ski manufacturer Skevik, and Triumph Coffee hope will weave some magic results.

Skevik will display several pairs of their skis on the walls at the downtown coffee shop starting this Saturday to raise raise awareness of local makers in while fundraising for the Silver Star Freestyle Club (SSFC). The art will stay on the walls through January.

Skevik, owned by artists Glenn and Gregg Anderson, ship skis worldwide but believe in supporting their local roots. Customers at Triumph Coffee can add $1 to their bill and be entered to win a custom pair of skis. Robin Hewitt, owner of Triumph, will donate all the proceeds to the SSFC to help with athlete development and travelling for competitions.

The Anderson brothers, who grew up skiing at Silver Star Mountain Resort and started Skevik Skis out of their garage 10 years ago, will be at Triumph Coffee Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to show off their 2018-19 lineup and answer questions about the construction process.

Representatives from the freestyle club, including head coach Wade Garrod, will also be on site to answer any questions from the public about their programs. On top of that, there will be a 1990s hip-hop theme on the speakers and downtown-wide free parking for the Downtown Vernon Association’s Free Parking Day.

