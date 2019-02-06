South Okanagan distilleries among Canada’s best

South Okanagan distillers received some hardware from Canada’s only national spirit competition.

The Dubh Glas Distillery, from Oliver, was the only Okanagan distillery to receive a gold medal with distinction for their already award-winning New Western Dry Noteworthy Gin. In the largest spirit category, Canadian Artisan Spirit Competition judges described the gin, “comes in gently on the palate and opens up and truly blossoms towards a lovely spicy and floral finish. Great balance.”

In addition to their signature gin that is known by imbibers throughout the valley, they also received a gold medal for their new Barrel Rested Gin that was a limited release before Christmas and sold out at the distillery in only five weeks. However, savvy spirits hunters can still find a bottle at local Okanagan private liquor stores.

Dubh Glas, a self-described whisky distillery, receives these gin awards in anticipation of their inaugural single-malt whisky release this coming June.

The competition was stiff in Canada’s only national spirit competition reserved exclusively for micro-distilleries using a panel of eight independent spirit experts from across the country. Spirits are evaluated blind on a point based system in four categories; nose, palate, finish and quality.

Maple Leaf Spirits, second oldest Craft Distillery in British Columbia, from Penticton (at the start of the Naramata bench), an already recognised international award-winning distillery also received gold medals for their Canadian Kirsch and Lady of the Cask brandy. It was complimented with silver medals for pear Williams and both cherry and maple liqueurs that certainly highlight their strength as a local fruit based distiller.

CASC now in it’s second year has increased its submissions by 50 per cent over it’s first year.

“This growth demonstrates that a competition like this is welcome among artisan distillers to help them spread the word about the great spirits they are producing,” said Alex Hamer, the competitions founder.

Silver medals were awarded to Old Order Distilling, which operates a cocktail lounge in downtown Penticton, for their Legacy Gin, Heritage Vodka and Black Goat Vodka.

Further south in Osoyoos, Tumbleweed Spirits, the newest distillery to join the growing list received bronze medals for their gin, Cherry Moonshine and Nine Mile Creek ‘shine.

