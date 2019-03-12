Gordon Forbes of the organic Forbes Family Farm at the Penticton Farmers’ Market Brennan Phillips / Penticton Western

South Okanagan organic farmer wins Farmers’ Market Vendor of the Year

The BC Association of Farmers’ Markets celebrated the best of B.C. with the sixth annual awards

Gordon Forbes and his family have been farming the valley for nearly half a century, with more than half of that time doing it all organically.

With spring just around the corner, the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets celebrated the best of B.C. with the sixth annual BC Farmers’ Market Awards and Forbes was on that list. Forbes Farm won the Farmers’ Market Vendor of the Year award. The business, based in Oliver, participates in both the Penticton and Kelowna Farmer’s Market.

Related: Meet your farmer – organic farming as a way of life

Forbes Farm has been a certified organic organic farmer for 21 years. Brothers, Gord and Steve Forbes are second generation farmers and started their organic journey when his mother got a breast cancer diagnosis.

“It’s about soil health and keeping the land able to produce for the next generation,” he said.

Related: Oliver farmers facing future financial drought

The Forbes were noted for their unique connection to their customers, many of whom they know by name, and their array of fresh fruits, herbs and vegetables — including a basil bar, allowing market-goers to smell different varieties of basil.

Related: Stewards and volunteers are the real champions of conservation

The awards recognize the work of all those involved with making farmers’ markets thrive. A panel of professionals in the sector selected the award winners from nominations received throughout the province.

“When reviewing the candidates for the awards, I was reminded of the enthusiasm and good-will evident among farmers’ markets managers, vendors, customers and volunteers. It’s like a world unto itself that only those that are actively participating in the farmers’ market movement can truly appreciate. I found the process of choosing the winners uplifting,” said Elizabeth Quinn, former BC Association of Farmer’s Markets executive director.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Premier John Horgan calls for high-tech investment to boost B.C. economy
Next story
Armstrong cake maker tops out provincially

Just Posted

Structures at Vernon sports facility coming down

Council votes unanimously to raze existing structures at Kin Race Track; ball diamonds will stay

Cougars attack Cherryville dogs, killing one

**WARNING** This story contains graphic images of the attack’s aftermath **

Vernon CMHA offers free suicide grief support group

Eight-week program will start later in March

RCMP seek missing Vernon man

Andrew Carl Erwood, 21, was last seen Valentine’s Day

Man falls 20 feet onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous bridge stunt

A Princeton man was injured when he fell 20 feet onto a… Continue reading

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Armstrong cake maker tops out provincially

Froster Tier Cakes earns Wedding Award, other Kelowna, Salmon Arm and Kamloops businesses also awarded

Educational event examines medical cannabis

Session in Summerland on March 30 to provide information on treatments

Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

European Union is the latest to halt use of Boeing 373 Max 8

Violent crash results in $69,000 penalty for South Okanagan man

A Penticton man has upwards of $69,000 to pay back to ICBC

‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

12 B.C. school districts get total of $1.2 million in gang-prevention funds

Money in partnership with Boys Club Network for after-school programs and more

Vancouver businessman among those charged in U.S. college exam scandal

David Sidoo is a UBC alumnus and president of an oil and gas company

Summerland family copes with rare kidney disease

Seven-year-old girl has been diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome

Most Read