Spallumcheen pet food brand nominated for 2 small business awards

A woman’s quest to save her ailing dog led to the creation of Wood Mountain Naturals in 2018

A Spallumcheen pet food store is in the running for two provincial awards.

Wood Mountain Naturals is nominated for both the Business Impact and Premier’s People’s Choice awards at the 2022 Small Business B.C. Awards.

The business with 10 employees was founded in 2018. The year before, owner Cathie Bal nearly lost her dog Zara to a complex thyroid condition. She found a locally produced, dehydrated raw pet food that was mess-free and easy to prepare. The raw food did wonders for Zara, until the product left the market.

With her pup’s health in decline, Bal decided to take matters into her own hands. She put together a team of trained veterinarians and consultants to create her own pet food made from healthy ingredients. After seeing the positive effects, she wanted to share the food that saved Zara’s life with other pet owners. That’s the story of how Wood Mountain Naturals was formed.

“We have been working with local farmers, egg producers, suppliers and vendors and doing so has allowed us to make some great new connections,” reads the business’s profile on Small Business BC’s website. “We have employed local members of our community and continue to do so as we grow.”

To vote for Wood Mountain Naturals, head to the business’s profile at smallbusinessbc.ca.

Brendan Shykora

AwardsPets