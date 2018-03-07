Vancouver’s C.R. Avery and his nine-piece orchestra, with risque burlesque dancers, entertain with their electro-swing jazz band during Okanagan Spirits’ second annual Prohibition Party Saturday. The event at the Vernon distillery, celebrating the 2018 Rye release, was full of 1920s flapper & gangster costumes worn by all. (Jeremie Dyck/Okanagan Spirits photo)

Spirits shine at Prohibition Party

PHOTOS: Okanagan Spirits’ 2nd annual event draws a crowd of 1920s clad flappers and gangsters

Okanagan Spirits’ 2nd annual Prohibition Party drew a crowd of 1920s flapper and gangster costumes Saturday in Vernon, along with electro-swing jazz band, Vancouver’s C.R. Avery and his nine-piece orchestra!

The event celebrated the local distillery’s 2018 Rye release.

Okanagan Spirits president, Tony Dyck, and CEO, Tyler Dyck, were even caught unscrewing a lightbulb at the event, while in full prohibition garb.

For more events ongoing at the Vernon distillery, click here.


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
