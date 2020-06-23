The Kal, known for its vast wing flavour selection, is closing temporarily due to staff shortages. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

Staff shortage closes Vernon pub

The Kal closes for at least one week due to COVID-19 related staffing challenges

A popular watering hole is running dry.

The Kal, a downtown Vernon pub, announced it will be closed Wednesday, June 24 to June 30.

The 30th Avenue hot spot said it is forced to close its doors temporarily “as a result of staffing shortages caused by current economic conditions.”

But the pub is looking forward to serving customers, who are often lined up out the door to get in, no later than Wednesday, July 1.

“This was a difficult decision to make, and we wish to thank you for your understanding and continued support during this time,” The Kal said on its Facebook page.

Meanwhile, anyone looking for a job in the service and food industry is urged to apply.

“We are advertising on multiple sites for multiple positions,” The Kal said.

Finding employees has been an issue in the region for some time, but COVID-19 has exasperated the problem.

Robyn McLean, who manages a bar, feels for The Kal and other businesses struggling to find staff right now.

“So happy they extended CERB so people can choose not to work all summer,” McLean sarcastically commented.

But fines and punishment will be issued for those abusing the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

READ MORE: Fines, punishment for CERB ‘fraudsters,’ not people who made mistakes: Trudeau

READ MORE: Vernon business parked by COVID-19

