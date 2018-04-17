Starbucks to give racial sensitivity training after viral arrest video

Police were called after two black men refused to leave a Philadelphia store

More than 8,000 Starbucks stores across the U.S. will close for an afternoon for “racial-bias education” after two black men were arrested in one of the Philadelphia locations last week.

A video posted to Twitter shows the two men being arrested for refusing to leave the Starbucks after an employee denied them a bathroom key, saying they needed to first buy something.

The police did not lay charges and are reviewing the incident.

The Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations is also investigating.

In a statement, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said he had apologized to the two men for what he called a “reprehensible” incident.

“I’ve spent the last few days in Philadelphia with my leadership team listening to the community, learning what we did wrong and the steps we need to take to fix it,” said Johnson.

“While this is not limited to Starbucks, we’re committed to being a part of the solution. Closing our stores for racial bias training is just one step in a journey that requires dedication from every level of our company and partnerships in our local communities.”

All American stores will close on the afternoon of May 29, so partners can take a program “designed to address implicit bias, promote conscious inclusion, prevent discrimination and ensure everyone inside a Starbucks store feels safe and welcome.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
David Eby calls Alberta’s ‘bluff’ on pipeline restrictions

Just Posted

Playing fields open again

Fields in Vernon closed Monday now open; city staff to monitor fields daily

City discusses capital projects

City of Vernon hosts open house tonight from 5-7 at Vernon Rec Centre

City announces load restrictions

Heavy loads not permitted on City of Vernon roads;

Okanagan Basin water projects funded

Fiscal support for 18 water projects amounts to $300,000

Open house draws large crowd

Swan Lake neighbourhood plan brings in close to 200 people in Vernon Monday

Heavy snowfall on southern Interior mountain passes

It’s been a very wintry spring on mountain passes, warnings persist and a lane closure is in effect.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Fundraiser kicks off in honour of missing B.C. man presumed dead

David Kim, 45, went missing April 7 between Terrace and Prince Rupert

B.C. income assistance clients left on hold

Ombudsperson says some improvements being made

Murdered woman’s legacy continues at annual golf tournament

The family of Aimee Parks holds a golf tournament in her memory for the Kelowna BC SPCA

Use your phone to protect your bike

Kamloops RCMP say Garage 529 app can protect the bike from theivery

Starbucks to give racial sensitivity training after viral arrest video

Police were called after two black men refused to leave a Philadelphia store

Bus load of adoptable dogs headed to Kelowna

Embrace Society brings double-decker bus load of rescue dogs to PetSmart Kelowna for adoption event

B.C. naturopath treats boy with rabid dog saliva

Dr. Anke Zimmermann writes in a post on her website that the treatment was successful

Most Read