Station BBQ, Ratio cook up Vernon Winter Carnival champion chili

The winners of the popular Vernon Winter Carnival chili cook-off have been announced.

The Downtown Vernon Association (DVA) announced the winners on Facebook Thursday. Station BBQ took home both the judges’ and people’s choice awards.

Ratio Coffee and Pastry also received a wooden spoon award, taking home the carnival theme spirit award.

“Thank you to all who participated. It was a tight race for all the categories,” the DVA said. “We will be pulling some chili cards and offering prizes to some of you who voted.”

The one-day event took place Feb. 11 and featured authentic chili recipes served up by Vernon’s most talented chefs and eateries. The public was invited to purchase a chili passport, try the chili and vote on their favourite.

This was the 14th year of the popular Winter Carnival event.

