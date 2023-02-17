Station BBQ, Ratio cook up Vernon Winter Carnival champion chili
Station BBQ took home both the judges’ and people’s choice awards in the popular Vernon Winter Carnival Chili Cook-Off event, the Downtown Vernon Association announced Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (DVA photo) Ratio Coffee and Pastry took home the Vernon Winter Carnival theme ‘spirit’ award in the Carnival’s popular Chili Cook-Off event, the Downtown Vernon Association announced Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (DVA photo)
Brendan Shykora
AwardscarnivalFoodRestaurantsVernon