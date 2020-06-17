Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate drops in May for second month in a row

The agency says the consumer price index fell 0.4 per cent compared with a year ago

Statistics Canada says inflation pulled back even further in May as businesses shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic began to reopen slowly.

The agency says the consumer price index fell 0.4 per cent compared with a year ago, making it the second month in a row for negative inflation after a 0.2 per cent drop for April.

Prices rose in four of the eight major components on a year-over-year basis.

Transportation prices contributed the most to the overall decline, mainly because of lower gas prices compared with May last year.

Statistics Canada says that excluding gasoline, the consumer price index rose 0.7 per cent, the smallest increase since January 2013.

Economists on average expected the consumer price index to remain unchanged compared with a year ago — meaning an annual inflation rate of zero.

The Canadian Press

CanadaCoronaviruseconomy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lake Country community captures national award
Next story
Feds to reveal state of Canada’s COVID-affected economy, release fiscal ‘snapshot’ on July 8

Just Posted

Hummingbird bombs photo in Lake Country

Resident trying to capture double rainbow over Okanagan Lake

Morning Start: Musicians have shorter life spans than the general population

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Lake Country community captures national award

Lakestone honoured with national award at Canadian Home Builders Association’s annual event

Local farm ready to share new superfruit with Vernon

North BX Haskap Farm readies for berry-picking season amid pandemic

Vernon restaurant bear returned safely after good time

Note accompanies return of Wings stuff bear who was taken and, allegedly, had a great time

Feds to reveal state of Canada’s COVID-affected economy, release fiscal ‘snapshot’ on July 8

Update will give look at economic state of the country

Salmon Arm woman seeks return of stolen elephant

One-hundred pound aluminum statue taken from downtown residence

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Greater Victoria mayor wants changes to prison-transfer system after alleged murder by escapees

James Busch and Zachary Armitage have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Martin Payne

National parks to open campgrounds for existing reservations next week

All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas were closed at the end of March

Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate drops in May for second month in a row

The agency says the consumer price index fell 0.4 per cent compared with a year ago

Central Okanagan teacher suspended for showing South Park, John Oliver to students

The Kelowna teacher also served a five-day suspension last year

Okanagan massage therapist accused of sexting on the job banned from treating women

Brent Rowland is also alleged to have sneaked peeks at patients’ naked bodies

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Most Read