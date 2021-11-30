Statistics Canada’s offices at Tunny’s Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Statistics Canada’s offices at Tunny’s Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Statistics Canada says GDP grew at 5.4% annual rate in Q3

Economy edged up by 0.1% in September

Statistics Canada says the economy grew at an annual rate of 5.4 per cent in the third quarter of this year.

The result is a turnaround for an economy that shrank in the second quarter, and outpaced economists’ expectations for growth in real gross domestic product between July and September.

Statistics Canada says household spending rose in the quarter as restrictions eased, creating a greater demand for exports.

The quarter ended with the economy edging up by 0.1 per cent in September.

The agency also says that preliminary data suggests the economy grew by 0.8 per cent in October to start the final quarter of the year.

Statistics Canada says that with that estimate, total economic activity was about 0.5 per cent below the pre-pandemic level recorded in February 2020.

—The Canadian Press

economy

Previous story
Salmon Arm’s Zest opens doors for food innovation and production

Just Posted

Kane Peterson, 9, gets his COVID vaccination at North Sound Pediatrics in Mill Creek, WA on Nov. 6, 2021. A vaccination clinic for children aged 5 to 11 is planned for the Ashcroft HUB on Nov. 30. (Photo credit: Kevin Clark/The Herald)
Children in Interior Health are eligible for vaccines

The annual United Against Violence Against Women Candlelight Vigil will take place Monday, Dec. 6 at both the Vernon and Salmon Arm campuses of Okanagan College. (Image contributed)
Vigils in Salmon Arm, Vernon to remember women killed in Montreal massacre

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP used a spikebelt to stop a suspect in a stolen van Nov. 29. (RCMP file photo)
Spikebelt stops Spallumcheen suspect in police chase

Crystal Hanlon, 39, has not been seen since Nov. 19. (RCMP photo)
UPDATE: Missing Vernon woman found safe minutes after RCMP announcement