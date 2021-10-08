Still time to raise a toast at Vernon’s OKToblerfest

Okanagan Springs Brewery and Wings team up for 4-day beer and food fest

Residents are invited out to raise a glass to Vernon’s own Okanagan Spring Brewery this weekend.

The 35-year-old business is featured at this weekend’s OKToblerfest, which kicked off Thursday at Wings and continues today (Friday), Saturday and Sunday.

“The phone has been ringing for sure. That is always a nice surprise. I guess it makes sense, OSB has been in Vernon a long time and the founding family all lives here as well. All three of the Tobler boys work there to this day. It really is an amazing local story,” said Wings’ Katie Dahl.

OKToblerfest is a salute to the brewery, which opened its doors in Vernon in 1985 and continues to create beers lapped up worldwide.

Brewmaster Stefan Tobler shares his story the history of OSB with a talk Friday, A Bavarian Canadian Brewmaster and then Saturday he delves into the number 1516 and its meaning.

Each day also includes German-style beer and food pairings, prizes, Bavarian music and table dancing. Friday night features music by Stevie Todd and Saturday will rock with Dale Basnett Eletricks.

The Dahl family, who own Wings, are pleased to highlight OSB, which is one of Vernon’s largest employers.

“If we reflect on things in Vernon you will realize there are some incredible business successes right here,” Dahl said. “It is hard to know to where to even start. Kal Tire and Tom Foord, Okanagan Spring and Jakob Tobler, DCT Chambers and Art Chambers, Riverside Forest Products and Gord Steele and Gerald Raboch – that is just a few of the big ones. Vernon is an interesting place – someone should write a book about all the business success. No wonder we are not as ‘fancy pants’ as Kelowna – everyone has been too busy building nation size companies like Kal Tire and Okanagan Spring Brewery!”

Events start at 5 Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets, $40 daily, include food and beer and available by contacting Sherman, Katie or Stefan.

If you dress up for the event in your best Bavarian wear, you get free admission into the festivities and a plate of wings. All free ticket holders must be registered at Event Brite in order to enter the event.

