Dining at Sumac Ridge in Summerland.

Dining at Sumac Ridge in Summerland.

Summerland winery helps support B.C.’s restaurant industry

Recognize someone great in the restaurant industry with the #StandupforService Campaign

A Summerland winery is working with the BC Restaurant and Foodservice Association (BCRFA) to recognize the efforts of the hospitality industry during the pandemic, during the #StandupforService Campaign.

COVID-19 has greatly impacted the hospitality industry in the province. In May, restaurants were allowed to reopen; however, B.C.’s 14,500 restaurants and foodservice operations continue to face challenges.

This is why Sumac Ridge and the BCRAF are launching the campaign to recognize the hard-working restaurant employees who are making eating out a safe and welcoming experience in these challenging times.

BCRFA president and CEO Ian Tostenson, said restaurants are finding new ways to bring in revenue while maintaining physical distance and smaller party sizes.

“The Coronavirus has created a new level of hyper-vigilance and climate of stress and tumult. That’s been very challenging for staff,” he said.

Despite making changes to enhance the safety of customers, many staff are feeling overwhelmed by guests taking out their frustration, explained Tostenson.

“That’s not okay – with our campaign, we want to show staff that their communities support them,” said Tostenson. “I urge everyone to take five minutes to nominate someone who made dining feel welcoming and safe this fall.”

Submit your story about a fantastic chef, host, server or busser for the Stand Up for Service campaign at www.BCRFA.com

When you dine out, take note of the people making your experience great and nominate them and bring joy to someone who is working hard in challenging times: www.BCRFA.com.

READ MORE: Krazy Emporium looks for helping hand after one of theirs was stolen

READ MORE: Early morning fire damages unit at Motel 5000

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

restaurant

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas
Next story
Ikea will buy back your gently-used furniture this Black Friday

Just Posted

Vernon’s Chris Fehr (left) has been reported as missing by family and friends to RCMP. He is said to have gone camping with his truck and trailer (right) near Mabel Lake. Fehr was last heard from Nov. 8 and was to be home the following day. (Facebook photos)
UPDATE: Missing Vernon man found safe

Chris Fehr was last heard from Nov. 8

The Falkland and District Community Association is raffling off a 2020 Kioti Mechron 2200 on Feb. 14, 2021, to raise funds to cover costs typically covered by the annual banquet and Falkland Stampede cancelled due to COVID-19. (Contributed)
Falkland association hosts virtual raffle in lieu of COVID cancelled Stampede

Falkland and District Community Association to raffle off side-by-side on Valentine’s Day

This Chevrolet Tahoe SUV allegedly had the tires on its driver’s side punctured by an unknown individual at the Village Green Shopping Centre parking lot Wednesday, Nov. 11. The vehicle had a Saskatchewan licence plate, but the owner lives in Vernon. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Tires slashed on out-of-province vehicle at Vernon mall

Incident discovered at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11

The H.O.P.E. Outreach volunteers are out seven nights a week lending supplies and support to sex trade workers. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Small upgrade makes big difference for Kelowna outreach service

A Penticton not-for-profit donated a new phone to Kelowna’s H.O.P.E. Outreach

The developer of a proposed condo project in Lake Country wants to go taller so it can utilize land for public spaces and maintain viewscapes. (District of Lake Country)
More height requested for Lake Country condo

Developer requests six-storeys instead of four for Benchland Drive project

Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back-to-school Thursday, September 10, 2020. Dr. Charlotte Waddell, a specialist in child and adolescent psychiatry, says she’s expecting to see increases in the number of kids experiencing anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress and other behavioural challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Clinicians worry pandemic is worsening youth mental health

Long-term studies and data are needed to assess exactly how the pandemic is affecting kids’ development

A mule deer buck puts an end to volleyball games in a Kelowna back yard, Oct. 26, 2016. (Black Press files)
Dawn, dusk top times to watch for rumbling, rutting deer

Warning for roads along parks, tree lines and golf courses

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Real Canadian Superstore in Kelowna. (Google Maps)
Kelowna Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19

The last day the employee worked was Nov. 1

Dining at Sumac Ridge in Summerland.
Summerland winery helps support B.C.’s restaurant industry

Recognize someone great in the restaurant industry with the #StandupforService Campaign

Terra Firma’s Kitchen’s owners Kevan McCroy (left) and Terra Park. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
New farm to table cafe opens in Revelstoke

Head chef describes the menu as polished farmhouse cooking

John Beuhler performs at Yuk Yuk’s Comedy Club in Vancouver in 2016. Beuhler will headline the Kelowna Curling Club for Train Wreck Comedy Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (YouTube photo)
‘COVID-safe’ comedy coming to Okanagan curling club

Eat and Laugh at the Kelowna Curling Club on Saturday, Nov. 21

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran addresses media from the front steps of council chambers on March 23. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
‘Lack of intelligence’: Kelowna mayor condemns anti-pandemic vandalism on City Hall

Second time in past month Kelowna City Hall vandalized with messaging critical of COVID-19 response

Penticton’s Home Hardware is stepping up to raise money for breast cancer research, matching all customer donations made in November. (Google Maps photo)
South Okanagan Home Hardware raising money for breast cancer research

The hardware store will match all customer donations

Most Read