Tesla edges into pickup truck market with electric model

Tesla’s pickup likely to appeal to drivers who want an electric vehicle that can handle outdoors

Elon Musk is taking on the workhorse heavy pickup truck market with his latest electric vehicle.

The CEO of Tesla will unveil a new electric pickup truck at the Los Angeles Auto Show Thursday night.

With the launch, Tesla is edging into the most profitable corner of the U.S. auto market, where buyers tend to have fierce brand loyalty. Tesla’s pickup is more likely to appeal to weekend warriors who want an electric vehicle that can handle some outdoor adventure. But it could end up cutting into Tesla’s electric vehicle sedan sales instead of winning over traditional pickup truck drivers.

Tesla has struggled to meet delivery targets for its sedans, and some fear the new vehicle will shift the company’s attention away from the goal of more consistently meeting its targets.

ALSO READ: B.C. man's dash-cam captures suspected 'keying' of Tesla

The Associated Press

