The Laird of Fintry Single Malt Whisky Lottery opens

The lottery starts today and runs until Sept. 16th. Laird retails at $75.

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery wanted to pay homage to the history of whisky in the Okanagan. (photo contributed)

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery announced the opening of its much-anticipated Laird of Fintry Single Malt Whisky lottery.

Distilled from locally grown malted barley, and then aged in American white oak casks before being finished in fortified old-vines foch French Oak barrels, this small-batch farm-to-flask Single Malt Whisky is only available through an annual draw.

Since its release in the fall of 2013 where it received over 1,400 lottery participants spanning Canada, the whisky has gained local interest, making national headlines after being sipped by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and winning a second gold medal, taking top spot at the prestigious World Spirits Awards in Europe. The last release in 2016 received just over 10,000 lottery participants.

The Laird of Fintry title is based on James Cameron Dun-Waters, the ‘Laird’ of Fintry estates, who in the early 1900s ordered a special batch of personally labelled Single Malt Whisky (scotch) from Scotland.

Using a replica of the original label, Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery wanted to pay homage to the history of whisky in the Okanagan. It also supports the ‘Friends of Fintry Society’ with annual donations to help maintain the original property. The Laird retails at $75.

The lottery starts today and runs until Sept. 16th.

The Laird of Fintry Single Malt Whisky Lottery opens

