The Market concept shop comes to Vernon’s Triumph Coffee

Triumph Coffee in Vernon has teamed up with Okanagan-based subscription box service, Locality.

Triumph Coffee in downtown Vernon has teamed up with Okanagan-based subscription box service, Locality, to bring a collection of Okanagan-made products to Downtown Vernon Saturday, Dec 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What is being called ‘The Market’ features products such as women’s skincare, jewellery, reusable bags and more — all handmade right here in the Okanagan. The event, albeit timely for holiday shopping, has another message in mind.

“When we launched Locality our goal was to create new ways for people to shop local,” explains owners of Locality, Kate and Julia.

“The Market is another opportunity to bring our community together and support the shop local movement. We are super excited to co-host our first market with Triumph Coffee to showcase so many talented and forward-thinking artisans previously featured in past Locality subscription boxes.”

Vernon’s Triumph Coffee will act as the venue for this concept event which both businesses hope will give local entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their craft.

“We are really excited to be co-hosting event [The Market],” says owner at Triumph, Robin Hewitt. “It’s awesome when consumers are given the chance to meet the people who make the products they use, we’re just happy to be a part of this experience.”

The event will also feature acoustic music from Canadian singer, songwriter and producer, Jeff Johnson of Bailey Way Entertainment.

Triumph Coffee is located at 3401 30th Ave.

Parking is free downtown-wide this Saturday as part of the Downtown Vernon Association’s Free Parking Day series.

Previous story
VIDEO: GM to close Oshawa plant, four U.S. plants in massive reorganization push

Just Posted

Vernon campaigns points finger at Canada Post for slow start

31st annual Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Light A Bulb campaign is at $44,000 of $275,000 goal

The Market concept shop comes to Vernon’s Triumph Coffee

Triumph Coffee in Vernon has teamed up with Okanagan-based subscription box service, Locality.

North Okanagan projects get cash

Projects in Vernon and Lumby receive provincial capital projects funding

Vernon Panthers play for provincial title

Panthers to face Abbotsford school in B.C. AA High School Senior Varsity Football Championship

Fresh powder alert on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready as area mountains are ready for you to enjoy your first run of the season.

Rainy week ahead for the Okanagan – Shuswap

Above seasonal temperatures are forecast for the region at the start of the week

B.C. dog dives to the top of the water test

Morgan the Newfoundland dog from the Shuswap adds underwater rescue to her list of accomplishments

Okanagan Olympian chosen as honourary Team B.C. captain

Justin Kripps has been chosen as the Team B.C. honorary captain for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Man killed Calgary woman, daughter because girlfriend broke up with him: Crown

A trial began today for a man accused of killing a Calgary woman and her five-year-old daughter in July 2016.

RCMP spokesman’s PTSD tied to Robert Dziekanski case, inquest hears

Pierre Lemaitre had been face of RCMP after Robert Dziekanski’s Taser-inflicted death at YVR in 2007

Politicians promise help for GM workers; stress that saving plant hopeless

General Motors will close its production plant in Oshawa, Ont., along with four facilities in the U.S. as part of a global reorganization that will see the company focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs.

Two Vernon Vipers selected for World Junior Challenge camps

Defenceman Jack Judson and forward Alex Swetlikoff will join 42 others for Team Canada West.

VIDEO: GM to close Oshawa plant, four U.S. plants in massive reorganization push

Company to focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs

Federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May engaged to B.C. Interior man

John Kidder of Ashcroft was one of the co-founders of the Green Party of B.C.

Most Read