Thompson-Okanagan Business Excellence Awards finalists announced

The finalists have been announced for the Grant Thornton LLP Thompson Okanagan Business Excellence Awards.

There are a total of 80 finalists in 18 categories of businesses in the Thompson, Okanagan region.

Sparkling Hill Resort of Vernon, FH&P Lawyers of Kelowna and Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electric of Vernon are finalists in the Business of the Year category.

Kelowna Hyundai, Ellis Creek Auto Body of Penticton, and Lexus of Kelowna are competing in the Automotive category.

Five Oak Contracting of Kamloops, Society of Hope of Kelowna and TKI Construction of Kelowna are finalists in the Construction/Development category.

Other finalist categories are:

Entrepreneur: Academy of Dance, Movement Collective, Ocean Pacific Adventure Sports and DiVine Tours of Kamloops, and Vigilante Marketing of Kelowna.

Financial: Balance Financial, Financial Dream Solutions and Prospera Credit Union of Kelowna.

Food and Beverage: Cannery Brewing, Maple Leaf Spirits and Slackwater Brewing of Penticton, Shuswap Cider Company of Salmon Arm, Alchemist Distiller and Granny’s Bakery and Café of Summerland, and Underground Brews of Vernon.

Green: GeoConnect Energy of Salmon Arm, Beauty Box Studio of Summerland and FILL Vernon’s Refill Store.

Health Care: The Recovery Spa, Canadian Blood Services, Childhood Connections, Harmony Chiropractic and Tranq Sleep Centre of Kelowna, Rise Wellness Centre of Penticton, and Monashee Health Collective of Vernon.

Hospitality/Tourism” Naramata Inn, Covert Farms Family Estate of Oliver, Skaha Rock Adventures of Penticton, Summerland Taxi, The Okanagan Science Centre of Vernon, and Kelowna Concierge.

Manufacturer of the Year: Summit Tiny Homes and Wayside Press of Vernon.

Non-Profit: CHBA Central Okanagan and Central Okanagan Food Bank of Kelowna, Therapeutic Riding Association of Kamloops, and North Okanagan Cycling Society of Vernon.

Professional: Meiklejohn Architects, Twin Creek Media, Twirling Umbrellas of Kelowna, Long-Haggerty Robertson LLP of Penticton, Lawson Engineering of Salmon Arm and Potentia Human Resources of West Kelowna.

Thompson-Okanagan Real Estate: Inspire Property Management of Kelowna and RE/MAX Real Estate Kamloops.

Retail: Vernon Teach and Learn, Paynter’s Fruit Market of West Kelowna, Far + Wide and Fiddleheads Violin Studio of Kamloops, Strut Footwear of Kelowna, Eskala Mountain Sports of Penticton, and Olive Us Oil & Vinegar, Sweet Hoopla and Teassential of Vernon.

Technology: Taste Advisor Inc., Agents of Discovery and Perfit Dental Solutions of Kelowna.

Trades: Coe & Company Electric, Modern PurAir and Okanagan Insulation Services of Kelowna, Cameron Exteriors of Salmon Arm, Nailed It Landscaping and Verity Electrical Contracting of Summerland and Impact Drywall of West Kelowna.

Winery: Spearhead Winery of Kelowna, Monte Creek Winery and Serendipity Winery of Naramata.

Small Business of the Year: Current Taxi and Hub Office Furniture of Kelowna, Jafa Signs of Penticton and Gym of Rock of Salmon Arm.

Tickets are still available for the June 16, Gala at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna, where the winners will be revealed.

Winners of each category will be invited to a “Breakfast For Champions” event on Friday morning.

