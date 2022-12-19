Thousands of dollars given by SASCU to North Okanagan-Shuswap food banks

SASCU director June Stewart presents Salmon Arm Salvation Army Food Bank’s Jen Gilfillan Lt. Joel Torrens with a cheque from SASCU for $7,000. (Contributed) SASCU director Kelly Bennett gives Eagle Valley Community Support Society executive director Janet McClean Senft a cheque for the Eagle Valley Food Bank. (Contributed) Joan Lanoue of the Feed Enderby & District Food Bank holds a cheque from SASCU for $6,000. (Contributed) SASCU director June Stewart presents Second Harvest Food Bank manager Vahlleri Semeniuk and director Cathy Ingebrigtson with a cheque from SASCU for $7,000. (Contributed) SASCU director June Stewart presents the SAFE Society’s Jaylene Bourdon with a cheque from SASCU. (Contributed) SASCU director Kelly Bennett gives Eagle Valley Community Support Society executive director Janet McClean Senft a cheque for the Eagle Valley Food Bank. (Contributed) The North Shuswap Food Bank’s Janice Fisher and Alison Elmes receive a cheque from SASCU board chair Dave King. (Contributed) SASCU board chair Dave King gives a cheque to Tina Hysop for the Sorrento Food Bank. (Contributed)

Fifty-thousand dollars was divided among Shuswap food banks and the SAFE Society courtesy of SASCU’s Community Support Program.

The credit union funds vital non-profit projects and programs through the Community Support Program. Among them for 2022, the Annual Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market, The Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail, Shuswap Association of Community Living, Eagle Bay Hall renovation, South Shuswap Transportation Society, and the Notch Hill Town Hall accessibility improvements.

The recent $50,000 donation went to support the Salmon Arm Salvation Army Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank, Eagle Valley Food Bank, Sorrento Food Bank, North Shuswap Food Bank, Feed Enderby & District Food Bank, and the Shuswap Area Family Emergency (SAFE) Society.

“The dedication and hard work of these organizations are part of what makes the Shuswap community so strong,” said SASCU board chair Dave King in a media release. “Thank you to all the volunteers that give their time to these efforts.”

SASCU is partnered with Do Some Good, an online platform to help maximize awareness and the impact of programs and volunteers in the Shuswap. Accounts are free for non-profits at dosomegood.ca.

SASCU Credit Union branches are in Sicamous and Sorrento, plus two in Salmon Arm.

