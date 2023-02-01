The corporate logo of Helly Hansen is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Helly Hansen

The corporate logo of Helly Hansen is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Helly Hansen

Thousands of Helly Hansen sweaters recalled in Canada due to ‘flammability hazard’

Products do not or may not meet national standards, no incidents or injuries reported

Health Canada says consumers should stop wearing certain Helly Hansen sweatshirts, sweaters and hoodies because they may be a “flammability hazard.”

It says 128,680 of the affected items have been sold in Canada since August 2019.

Health Canada says treated brushed cotton fabrics in the clothing “either do not or may not comply” with Canada’s Textile Flammability Regulations.

It also says that as of Jan. 9, Helly Hansen had not received any reports of incidents or injuries.

The government of Canada recalls website has a list of more than 600 purchase orders affected.

Canadians are asked to check the side seam labels inside the sweaters for the purchase order number and contact Helly Hansen for a replacement credit.

They can also contact the company to get more information.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon Canadian Tire ready to roll

Just Posted

City crews are hard at work chopping and shredding hazardous cottonwood trees. (Bowen Assman/Morning Star)
UPDATE: Trees come down at Vernon beach

Residents of Vernon are being reminded they can help local organizations serving those in need by giving up their spare change to one of five Kindness Parking Meters located in the downtown core. Donations have continually dipped since the program’s inception in 2016. (Morning Star file)
Try parking a little kindness in downtown Vernon

A crash has slowed traffic near the intersection of 25th Avenue and 43rd Street in Vernon Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Crash slows Vernon traffic as snow makes for slippery conditions

Vernon’s Canadian Tire at the Village Green Centre is slated to re-open this month after being forced to close following a suspicious fire in a locked compound beside the store in November 2022. (Google Maps)
Vernon Canadian Tire ready to roll