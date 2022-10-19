(Dre Pao/Wikimedia commons)

(Dre Pao/Wikimedia commons)

TikTok foodie influences free Okanagan College seminar for businesses

TikTok influencer Dre Pao is giving the free seminar on Oct. 20

Okanagan College is providing free training to make your business tick.

The college’s BC Beverage Technology Access Centre based in Penticton is hosting an online seminar on Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. from popular TikTok foodie Dre Pao.

@drepaoofficial Your favorites may be difficult to find😩… #foodtiktok #tiktokfood #snackideas #tiktokcanada #canada #canadiancheck #canadianproblems #lays #layschips #doritos #missvickies #smartfoodpopcorn #tastetest #foodreview #loblawscanada ♬ Pieces (Solo Piano Version) – Danilo Stankovic

Best known for his TikTok snack content, Pao has built a following of over 200,000 food lovers and manages TikTok profiles for some of the top food brands in Canada and the USA.

The talks are open to anyone who works in or has an interest in the beverage industry.

In the coming months there will be two more speakers who will delve into regulations and label changes as well as global food fads.

On Nov. 10, Martha Carman will discuss the necessary label changes being made to food and beverage products in Canada this year.

On Jan. 12, Christine Couvelier will present the importance of being informed about key market influences and up to date on global food trends.

More information and registration is available online at okanagan.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Microsoft lays off nearly 1,000 employees

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC Craft beerBC WineBusinessCity of Kelownasocial mediasocial media influencers

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Experience stitched in small Vernon business

Just Posted

(Submitted photo)
Immigrant workers enjoying the North Okanagan and filling a need

Huck Galbraith (right) and incumbent Greg McCune are competing for the mayor's seat in Enderby in the upcoming municipal election on Saturday, Oct. 15. The two candidates spoke at an all-candidates forum on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the senior's centre. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
New Enderby mayor dedicated to bringing council and community together

Sherry Kineshanko and Geoff Bevan have been elected to Lumby council along with Mayor Kevin Acton. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Lumby mayor ‘overwhelmed’ with election results, eager to continue work

Okanagan College hosts open house events at it's campus' this fall. (OC image)
Okanagan College opens doors for prospects