Vernon Tim Hortons employees June McClusky, Maura Selders pose with owner/manager Dan Currie in preparation for their annual Smile Cookie campaign next week. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign is back in Vernon

Event runs from Sept. 17-23 with all proceeds from local locations going to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The Annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookies campaign is back to help raise funds for Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

The annual campaign runs from Sept. 17 – 23, supporting local charities and organizations in communities across the country.

The tasty treats will be available from Sept. 17 through 23 across all locations in Vernon and Armstrong. ‘“You can get a smile and give a smile” for just one dollar.

All proceeds from the sale of Smile Cookies in the Vernon and Armstrong locations will go towards OPERATION: Surgical Care for Life and help improve the lives of North Okanagan residents with a new operating room and surgical equipment.

“It’s incredible to see how much comes from the community year after year from such a simple, but impactful campaign such as the Smile Cookies,” says Lisa Westermark, VJH Foundation Executive Director. “We are so grateful to receive this incredible support from Tim Hortons and local owners Dan and Jamie Currie.”

Vernon owner and manager Dan Currie said he’s excited about the event next week.

“It’s a great fundraiser for Vernon’s hospital and we hope everyone comes out, buys a cookie and donates to the cause,” he said.

Since 2003, local Smile Cookies have raised $309,000 for vital equipment and upgrades to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The Smile Cookie program originated in Ontario in 1996 and has since expanded across Canada helping a variety of children’s charities, hospitals and community programs.

“The magic of the Smile Cookie is that there is a real smile of a Canadian individual benefitting behind each and every one,” said Tim Hortons President Alex Macedo. “We are incredibly proud and deeply appreciative of what our restaurant owners and guests accomplish together each year with this program, raising millions of dollars to help those who need it most through donations to charities from coast-to-coast.”

The arrival of the blue eyes and pink frosted smile has grown to become a beloved annual fundraising initiative supporting over 500 charities and organizations, and an iconic Canadian symbol of Tim Hortons guests and restaurant owners’ commitment to strengthening their communities. For the first time, the Smile Cookie campaign will now be celebrated globally with many Tim Hortons locations participating around the world including the US, Mexico, the UK, Philippines and the UAE.

All proceeds at Vernon locations go to VJH.

