Torstar to close StarMetro national free newspaper chain, lay off 73 employees

Xompany also announced plans to open new Star bureaus in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Halifax

Torstar Corp. will shutter its StarMetro newspapers across the country and lay off 73 staff.

A Torstar spokesperson says the StarMetro papers will publish their final editions on December 20.

The company publishes the commuter papers in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto and Halifax.

A memo sent to staff from Torstar president John Boynton says the closures will affect 73 people working in editorial, advertising and distribution.

The company also announced plans to open new Star bureaus in the coming weeks in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Halifax.

The bureaus will be staffed by Star journalists who will provide local coverage.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. pushes for greater industry ‘transparency’ in gasoline pricing

Just Posted

Two-month water advisory issued for all Vernon customers

Not a boil water notice, just an advisory as permanent fix in sight

Lumby goes live on Still Standing next week

Film crews started rolling back in January for the comedy reality show

Waste disposal fees to see uptick in North Okanagan

RDNO is increasing some of its fees at Diversion and Disposal Facilities, effective Jan. 1, 2020

Gift of science spread to low-income Okanagan families

Okanagan Science Centre matching donations until Dec. 1

South Surrey hockey player adjusting to life in the desert

Former Vernon Viper Jack Judson is in his first season with Arizona State University Sun Devils

Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

Panda heads back to China as part of cooperative breeding program

Former Okanagan-based B.C. Dragoons leader pleads guilty to possession of child porn

Sean David Parker pleaded guilty to possession of child porn on Monday

Members of little people community applaud change to drop ‘midget’ term

‘It’s not about sensitivity,’ says Allan Redford, the president of the Little People of Canada

Little progress in preventing sudden infant deaths since last report: BC Coroner

Coroners panel studied 141 sleep-related sudden infant deaths between 2013 and 2018

B.C.’s ‘Dr. Frankenstein of guns’ back in jail yet again for trafficking in Glock parts

Bradley Michael Friesen has parole revoked for allegedly importing gun parts yet again

B.C. woman suing after laser hair removal leaves her with ‘severe’ burns, scarring

Nadeau felt ‘far more pain’ than usual during the treatment

Similkameen police officer uses bolt cutters to free young moose caught in fence

Moose incident took place on Nov. 7

Co-accused in Penticton home invasion, standoff granted bail again

Jesse Mason was granted bail this morning, co-accused Josef Pavlik’s bail was denied

Summerland Fire Department organizes gift drive

Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens campaign begins at Festival of Lights on Nov. 29

Most Read