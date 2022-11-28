Training puts Indigenous people in the driver’s seat of North Okanagan logging trucks

Provincially-funded training is getting local logging truck drivers in gear.
Eight eligible British Columbians will receive skills training to prepare them for employment as professional logging truck drivers in the North Okanagan and Shuswap area.
The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction’s Community and Employer Partnerships (CEP) project focuses on providing occupational training and work experience for Indigenous people and youth.
“This project is empowering Indigenous people and youth by giving them new job opportunities in the professional logging sector,” said Nicholas Simons, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “Participants who graduate from the program will receive the skills they need to find rewarding careers as professional logging truck drivers in the North Okanagan and Shuswap area.”
The province is providing more than $350,000 to Okanagan College in Vernon to deliver its professional industry driver training program.
“Graduates of this training program will receive the mandatory entry-level training (MELT), which has been required for new truck drivers since October 2021, and will help people become professional logging truck drivers, while also making our highways safe,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.
Full-time, group-based learning for the project starts Nov. 28, 2022, and runs until June 2023. People interested in learning about this or other CEP projects can contact their local WorkBC centre.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.