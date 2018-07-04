Per a new public poll issued by the Angus Reid Institute, Canadians are split right down the middle when it comes to the federal government’s decision to purchase the proposed TransMountain pipeline project. (Black Press files)

Trans Mountain gets ready for B.C. pipeline installation

North Thompson line, Burnaby terminal work scheduled

Twinning the B.C. section of the Trans Mountain pipeline will begin in the North Thompson by this fall, the company says in its latest six-month work schedule filed to the National Energy Board.

Work is underway along the entire line from Edmonton to Burnaby to set up temporary construction yards and camps with worker accommodation and construction offices, as well as pipe stockpile sites in Valemount, Blue River, Clearwater, Merritt and Hope.

Work is scheduled to begin in September to clear and survey a 120 km section of pipeline route between Mt. Robson Provincial Park and Blue River, connecting to a longer section between Edmonton and Jasper National Park in Alberta.

Work includes wildlife surveys, weed control and relocation of rare plants to comply with the 157 conditions required by the NEB and a further 37 conditions in the B.C. government’s environmental certificate. Despite federal and provincial approvals and what the company calls “unprecedented scrutiny,” the project continues to be dogged by orchestrated protests.

RELATED: Trans Mountain: The economics of oil

RELATED: Simpcw First Nation patrols pumping stations

Spending on the project has resumed after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in May the federal government is buying the project assets for $4.5 billion, to ensure the twinning of the 65-year-old pipeline that delivers synthetic heavy crude and refined fuels from the Alberta oil sands to B.C. and Washington state refineries.

Kinder Morgan Canada negotiated the sale after setting a deadline of late May to have assurances that the project would proceed without interference from the B.C. government.

Work continues this summer on expansion of the Sumas terminal at Abbotsford, Burnaby terminal and Westridge marine terminal, which includes a tunnel through a portion of Burnaby Mountain.

more to come…

Previous story
Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre announces August lineup
Next story
Bookstore, and more, opens in downtown Vernon

Just Posted

Truck stalls on hill, rolls into Vernon house

A Lower Mainland delivery truck failed to negotiate Suicide Hill in Vernon Wednesday morning.

It’s sign of the times for smokers in West Kelowna

With summer here, drivers and passengers being warned to not throw lit cigarettes out of vehicles

Vernon RCMP report Funtastic weekend

Police respond to 250 calls over long weekend, with little-to-no major issues

Okanagan farm gets creative protecting cherries from birds

Vernon farmer brings in fun fruit protection measures

Water main break disrupts traffic on Vernon’d Old Kamloops Road

Irrigation water main breaks sending water spewing into the air and forcing temporary road closure

Vernon VR company creates immersive app with SilverStar museum

Application available only at SilverStar Mountain Gallery

Road work closes block of Okanagan Avenue in Vernon

Detour route in effect

New technology will help cherry growers

Researchers in Summerland developing models to predict firmness and flavour of fruit

Trans Mountain gets ready for B.C. pipeline installation

North Thompson line, Burnaby terminal work scheduled

B.C. man charged with two counts of animal cruelty after 46 dogs seized

SPCA invesigation concludes after dogs seized from a rural property north of Williams Lake

Salmon natural bypass channel topic of Lumby meeting

Community meeting on fish passage at Shuswap falls set for July 5.

Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre announces August lineup

Allan Brooks Nature Centre announces line up for new Arts and Culture Series during August.

Bookstore, and more, opens in downtown Vernon

Grand opening of Thé Essence Saturday in Vernon

Former B.C. education minister considers Langley mayoral run

Promises decision about running for Langley City mayor by early August

Most Read