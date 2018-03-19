True Leaf founder and CEO Darcy Bomford, gives a brief speech before the official ground-breaking at the True Leaf campus in Lumby on March 2. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

True Leaf Announces Cannabis Cultivation Team

“Experts in genetics will lead the development of high-quality medicinal cannabis products,”

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. has recruited two medicinal cannabis cultivation experts to lead the development of its medicinal cannabis products.

In a release issued Monday morning, the Lumby-based company’s founder and chief executive officer, Darcy Bomford said Stephen Schroeder, Chief Cannabis Industry Advisor, and Christian Zofchak, Director of Horticulture Operations, have joined the True Leaf team.

“Our mission is to be Canada’s leading purpose-driven cannabis company, so we are proud to announce today Stephen and Christian will be creating high-quality medical products for people and their pets here at True Leaf Campus,” Bomford said.

The cultivation team members, he continued, are “Canadian leaders in selective cannabis plant development.” Their role will be to identify the best cannabis plant genetics worldwide, and, as part of True Leaf’s proprietary intellectual property, develop unique strains capable of producing the active ingredients needed to develop a highly-effective medicinal product line to address neurological, musculoskeletal, gynaecological, and gastrointestinal conditions.

Schroeder has overseen millions of square feet of cannabis cultivation worldwide. Now an Okanagan Valley resident, he has consulted on cannabis operations in several European Union countries, throughout the United States, and in South America helping thousands of patients. His approach to cannabis horticulture emphasizes purity and precise control of all parameters of the growth cycle.

Schroeder added that this will mean using the full spectrum of therapeutic benefits cannabis has to offer.

“I’ve designed techniques to preserve the whole plant medicine. I’m excited to bring this and other specialized growing techniques to True Leaf,” he added.

Zofchak, who draws on more than 20 years of experience, will provide the precise environmental controls necessary to eliminate the need for pesticides and fungicides during the production of cannabis products. The control of these conditions will enable the team to produce whole plant medicines and extractions.

“I am very proud to be part of a team that puts patients first with such a strong commitment to quality cannabis cultivation,” Zofchak said.

“I believe that True Leaf will be one of the few licensed producers capable of providing consistent pharmaceutical grade cannabis and extractions. This is only possible with our scientific approach and dedication.”

True Leaf has received permission by Health Canada to build its cannabis cultivation facility and broke ground on March 2. The 25,000 square foot facility is expected to be completed in late summer 2018. True Leaf is currently in the final stages of Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) process.

WATCH

True Leaf ground breaking ceremony in Lumby on March 2

Founded in 2013, True Leaf has two main operating divisions: True Leaf Medicine Inc. and True Leaf Pet Inc. The Company’s goal is to provide federally-approved cannabis products that will be sold across Canada and the United States.

True Leaf Medicine Inc. was launched in July 2013 to become a licensed producer of medicinal cannabis for the Canadian market. True Leaf Medicine Inc. has been granted approval by Health Canada to build its grow facility and will be subject to a Health Canada inspection upon completion to allow for the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products. Currently, True Leaf does not have a license to produce cannabis.

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chamber awards excellence

Just Posted

Vernon dust advisory continues

Advisory removed last week back on due to changing weather conditions

Vernon police investigating sudden death near The Rise

Woman, 37, found unresponsive in home early on March 15; taken to hospital where she died

Work starts on Elks Hall intersection

Detour in effect at 30th Street and 32nd Avenue until April 30

Sanford helps Bears win 16th CIS title

Cole Sanford has an assist in final as Alberta beats St. Francis Xavier 4-2 for national title

Reel Reviews: Fear or love

We say, “Once again, one worth seeing, one not.”

Making new furry friends at the Meet the Breeds event in Salmon Arm

Centenoka Park Mall hosts Vernon & District Kennel Club’s showcase of well-trained pups

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Vernon police investigating sudden death near The Rise

Woman, 37, found unresponsive in home early on March 15; taken to hospital where she died

Most people in B.C. too ‘lazy,’ ‘apathetic’ to prepare for disasters: poll

Less than half of those surveyed aren’t insured for earthquakes and wildfires

Chris Hemsworth goes surfing in Tofino

The Australian actor donned a full body wetsuit to catch some waves on Vancouver Island this weekend

B.C. hospitals receive boost for dental surgery

Disabled people needing general anesthetic wait too long, Adrian Dix says

BCHL Today: Wenatchee Wild on the ropes and Smoke Eaters reeling

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

The Young’Uns member searching for stolen equipment

Kelowna - Tim Reardon said band equipment was stolen from his home outside of Lumby

True Leaf Announces Cannabis Cultivation Team

“Experts in genetics will lead the development of high-quality medicinal cannabis products,”

Most Read

  • Vernon realtors receive top honour

    Salt Fowler Team with RE/MAX Vernon has qualified for the 2017 RE/MAX Diamond Team Award

  • Chamber awards excellence

    Enderby Chamber of Commerce hands out annual Business Excellence Awards

  • True Leaf Announces Cannabis Cultivation Team

    “Experts in genetics will lead the development of high-quality medicinal cannabis products,”