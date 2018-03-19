True Leaf Announces Cannabis Cultivation Team

True Leaf founder and CEO Darcy Bomford, gives a brief speech before the official ground-breaking at the True Leaf campus in Lumby on March 2. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. has recruited two medicinal cannabis cultivation experts to lead the development of its medicinal cannabis products.

In a release issued Monday morning, the Lumby-based company’s founder and chief executive officer, Darcy Bomford said Stephen Schroeder, Chief Cannabis Industry Advisor, and Christian Zofchak, Director of Horticulture Operations, have joined the True Leaf team.

“Our mission is to be Canada’s leading purpose-driven cannabis company, so we are proud to announce today Stephen and Christian will be creating high-quality medical products for people and their pets here at True Leaf Campus,” Bomford said.

The cultivation team members, he continued, are “Canadian leaders in selective cannabis plant development.” Their role will be to identify the best cannabis plant genetics worldwide, and, as part of True Leaf’s proprietary intellectual property, develop unique strains capable of producing the active ingredients needed to develop a highly-effective medicinal product line to address neurological, musculoskeletal, gynaecological, and gastrointestinal conditions.

Schroeder has overseen millions of square feet of cannabis cultivation worldwide. Now an Okanagan Valley resident, he has consulted on cannabis operations in several European Union countries, throughout the United States, and in South America helping thousands of patients. His approach to cannabis horticulture emphasizes purity and precise control of all parameters of the growth cycle.

Schroeder added that this will mean using the full spectrum of therapeutic benefits cannabis has to offer.

“I’ve designed techniques to preserve the whole plant medicine. I’m excited to bring this and other specialized growing techniques to True Leaf,” he added.

Zofchak, who draws on more than 20 years of experience, will provide the precise environmental controls necessary to eliminate the need for pesticides and fungicides during the production of cannabis products. The control of these conditions will enable the team to produce whole plant medicines and extractions.

“I am very proud to be part of a team that puts patients first with such a strong commitment to quality cannabis cultivation,” Zofchak said.

“I believe that True Leaf will be one of the few licensed producers capable of providing consistent pharmaceutical grade cannabis and extractions. This is only possible with our scientific approach and dedication.”

True Leaf has received permission by Health Canada to build its cannabis cultivation facility and broke ground on March 2. The 25,000 square foot facility is expected to be completed in late summer 2018. True Leaf is currently in the final stages of Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) process.

WATCH

True Leaf ground breaking ceremony in Lumby on March 2

Founded in 2013, True Leaf has two main operating divisions: True Leaf Medicine Inc. and True Leaf Pet Inc. The Company’s goal is to provide federally-approved cannabis products that will be sold across Canada and the United States.

True Leaf Medicine Inc. was launched in July 2013 to become a licensed producer of medicinal cannabis for the Canadian market. True Leaf Medicine Inc. has been granted approval by Health Canada to build its grow facility and will be subject to a Health Canada inspection upon completion to allow for the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products. Currently, True Leaf does not have a license to produce cannabis.

