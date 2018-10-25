The campus, located in Lumby, is expected be be completed later this fall. (Photo contributed)

True Leaf Campus nears completion

Exterior walls go up as cannabis cultivation facility is on course to be completed this fall

True Leaf said that construction of their cannabis cultivation and production facility in Lumby is on schedule for completion later this fall.

The first phase of the project includes a two-storey, 9,000 square foot central hub for the initial grow area, laboratory services, whole-plant extraction, and processing and packaging of therapeutic cannabis products, followed by a 16,000-square-foot wing for cannabis cultivation.

The construction crew has been busy over the summer and made extensive progress over the past few weeks as the building nears completion. The specialized mag board interior walls are in place, along with the sprinkler systems and main utilities. Exterior wall sections are being installed now and the crew should be at the lock-up stage soon. Completion of the electrical, growing, and security systems will be the next focus as the contractor prepares for the commissioning of the building over the next 30- 60 days.

“As our True Leaf Campus project nears completion, we are getting closer to becoming a licensed producer of cannabis,” said Darcy Bomford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of True Leaf. “We look forward to adding legal medicinal cannabidiol (CBD) products for pets to our existing line of hemp-seed based supplements for dogs and cats.”

When completed, the goal of the campus is to provide many jobs to Lumby. The facility is being built on a 40-acre site owned by True Leaf with local government support.

The company also announced it has issued 100,000 common shares to Kerry Biggs, Chief Financial Officer at True Leaf, on Oct. 17, exercisable at a price of 60 cents per share pursuant to the terms of his Employment Agreement. Bal Bhullar has resigned from his role as Corporate Secretary effective Oct. 16 and will continue to serve as the Company’s General Counsel. Dr. Chris Spooner has resigned as Chief Scientific Officer, effective Oct. 15. True Leaf also wants to thank Dr. Spooner for his years of contribution and service to True Leaf and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

